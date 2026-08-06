Real Madrid transfer news: Rodri outlines 'preferred move' amid Barcelona interest after talks

Real Madrid may have reportedly suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The Spain international, who captained his country to 2026 World Cup glory, has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, fuelling intense speculation over his long-term future.

Enzo Maresca has previously insisted that he is unconcerned by the uncertainty surrounding Rodri, describing the midfielder as one of the finest players in world football.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, but the move could now be hijacked by their fierce rivals Barcelona.

Rodri transfer preference revealed

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Rodri would prefer a move to the Catalan giants over Real Madrid.

The La Liga champions have admired the Spain international for some time and could now step up their interest following Frenkie de Jong's injury setback.

The Netherlands international, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in a €75m (£64.3m) deal in 2019, is expected to spend around four months on the sidelines after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament.

The report claims that Rodri believes he would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick's system, with Barcelona potentially needing to submit an offer worth between £51.3m and £60m (€60m-€70m) to convince Manchester City to sell.

A move to Camp Nou would also reunite Rodri with several of his World Cup-winning Spain teammates, including Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi.

Where will Rodri go - Real Madrid or Barcelona?

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

The 30-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to return to Spain at some stage in his career and has openly acknowledged the appeal of playing for Real Madrid.

Personal terms are not expected to present a major obstacle for Los Blancos, but convincing Rodri to choose the Bernabeu over Barcelona and reaching an agreement with Manchester City could prove significantly more complicated.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are likely to require player sales before they can mount a serious bid, with their financial situation still expected to play a key role in any potential move.

Rodri has made 298 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 28 goals and registering 32 assists, while lifting four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League during a glittering spell at the Etihad Stadium.