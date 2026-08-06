Real Madrid transfer news: Yan Diomande signing confirmed amid Vinicius Junior contract negotiations

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old joined Leipzig from Leganes last summer and enjoyed a superb debut campaign in Germany, registering 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

The Ivory Coast international has signed a seven-year contract with Los Blancos, while the overall value of the deal could surpass the £115m Real Madrid paid Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

Madrid have reportedly agreed to pay an initial £107.1m (€125m), with a further £12.85m (€15m) in performance-related add-ons.

It has been another ambitious summer at the Bernabeu, with Diomande becoming Jose Mourinho's sixth signing following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espi.

Yan Diomande: Trademark Real Madrid signing

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Liverpool were previously among the clubs pursuing Diomande, but their £69m bid was rejected by Leipzig before the Reds turned their attention elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain also emerged as frontrunners for the teenager at one stage, only to withdraw from the race after seeing an offer worth £102.5m rejected.

Blessed with explosive pace, outstanding dribbling ability and a keen eye for goal, the Ivorian has rapidly established himself as one of Europe's brightest young attackers, and Real Madrid have once again demonstrated their ability to attract the game's elite talents.

Comfortable on either flank, Diomande combines creativity with devastating one-on-one ability, while his growing goalscoring record makes him one of the most complete young wingers in world football.

Will Vinicius Junior sign a new Real Madrid contract?

© Iconsport / Fernando Vazquez / Alamy Live News

Diomande's arrival further strengthens an already formidable attacking unit, but Madrid remain equally focused on securing Vinicius Junior's long-term future.

The Brazil international is due to become a free agent next summer and has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, who are reportedly ready to pounce if he fails to agree fresh terms.

However, despite previously rejecting an improved contract offer from Los Blancos, reports now suggest that Vinicius is closing in on signing a new deal after positive discussions between the two parties.