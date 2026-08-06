Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley will lock horns in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday afternoon.
It is a meeting between two League Two outfits, with Crewe finishing 11th in the fourth tier last season, while Accrington ended the campaign in 16th.
Match preview
Crewe rounded off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a goalless draw against Chester last weekend, and they played five times during pre-season, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Lee Bell's side are now preparing to tackle Accrington in the first round of the EFL Cup before facing Crawley in their 2026-27 League Two opener on August 15.
The Railwaymen finished 11th in League Two last season, 11 points off seventh-placed Grimsby Town, and they will be bidding to push towards the playoffs in the coming season.
Crewe have made three signings so far this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Joe White, Luke Offord and Jordan Gibson.
Meanwhile, there have been eight departures, so there are expected to be further incomings before this summer's transfer window closes for business.
As for Accrington, the Reds finished 16th in League Two last season, so they are preparing for another campaign in the fourth tier of English football.
John Doolan's side have had a positive pre-season, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers, before recording three straight wins over Bradford City, Chorley and Bury.
The Reds closed their preparations for the new campaign with a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.
Accrington have made two new signings this summer, bringing in Cole Stockton and Joseph Anderson, while there have been three first-team departures.
The Reds will begin their 2026-27 League Two campaign with a contest against Colchester United on August 15.
Crewe Alexandra pre-season form:
Accrington Stanley pre-season form:
Team News
Crewe are likely to hand debuts to all three of their new signings in this match, with White, Offord and Gibson all in line to take to the field in the EFL Cup contest.
Josh March is expected to feature in the final third of the field - there should also be a spot in the side for Calum Agius.
Meanwhile, Lewis Billington and Mickey Demetriou should both start at the back.
As for Accrington, there is set to be a debut at the back for summer arrival Anderson.
Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Stockton is in line to feature at the final third of the field.
Accrington are also expected to have Shaun Whalley and Seamus Conneely in their starting team for the League Cup contest against Crewe.
Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:
Lawlor; Billington, Offord, Demetriou, Hutchinson; Thomas, White, Lunt; Gibson, Agius, March
Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:
Moulden; Rawson, Sass, Matthews, Anderson; Coyle, Grant, Conneely; Stockton, Whalley, Mooney
We say: Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Accrington Stanley
Home advantage could be key in this weekend's match, and we are predicting a narrow success for Crewe against their fellow League Two outfit.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.