Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley will lock horns in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday afternoon.

It is a meeting between two League Two outfits, with Crewe finishing 11th in the fourth tier last season, while Accrington ended the campaign in 16th.

Match preview

Crewe rounded off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a goalless draw against Chester last weekend, and they played five times during pre-season, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat.

Lee Bell's side are now preparing to tackle Accrington in the first round of the EFL Cup before facing Crawley in their 2026-27 League Two opener on August 15.

The Railwaymen finished 11th in League Two last season, 11 points off seventh-placed Grimsby Town, and they will be bidding to push towards the playoffs in the coming season.

Crewe have made three signings so far this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Joe White, Luke Offord and Jordan Gibson.

Meanwhile, there have been eight departures, so there are expected to be further incomings before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

© Imago

As for Accrington, the Reds finished 16th in League Two last season, so they are preparing for another campaign in the fourth tier of English football.

John Doolan's side have had a positive pre-season, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers, before recording three straight wins over Bradford City, Chorley and Bury.

The Reds closed their preparations for the new campaign with a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Accrington have made two new signings this summer, bringing in Cole Stockton and Joseph Anderson, while there have been three first-team departures.

The Reds will begin their 2026-27 League Two campaign with a contest against Colchester United on August 15.

Crewe Alexandra pre-season form: