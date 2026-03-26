Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Oldham Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 26 Mar 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 17:47

Crewe Alexandra are set to welcome Oldham Athletic to Gresty Road this Saturday afternoon, with the pair aiming to keep their League Two playoff hopes alive as we near the end of the campaign.

The pair know that a defeat could have a detrimental impact on their ambitions of promotion from League Two, with the hosts currently seven points off sixth-placed Salford City, while the visitors are only six points off the Ammies.

Match preview

Crewe enter this game currently occupying 10th in League Two after their 39 matches, having won 17, drawn nine and lost 13 to give them 60 points.

Fans will be aware that with only seven games left in the season, they need to be nearly flawless to reach the playoffs, as they currently sit seven points behind Salford City, who are sixth.

The hosts will be confident they can secure a result this weekend, as they have a fine recent record against Oldham in the Football League, as they are unbeaten in their last four.

Crewe will be aiming to fix their form at home, as they have lost two of their last three here, and that is after being unbeaten across their 10 home league games between mid-October 2025 and mid-February 2026.

© Imago

Oldham come into this game currently sat ninth in the division, one point above their opponents this weekend after their 38 matches, having won 16, drawn 13 and lost nine to give them 61 points.

The Latics are better-placed than Crewe and have a game in hand on this weekend's hosts, so they may feel they can afford one slip-up; however, they would not want that to be on Saturday against a direct rival for the playoffs.

Fans will be confident they can secure all three points this weekend as they have won seven of their last 11 away Football League games against Crewe; that is, despite their last visit being a 2-1 defeat.

Another thing that will give them confidence is the fact Oldham have won three of their last four away league games, scoring exactly three goals in each of their last two, and they could make history; they have never won three successive away EFL matches when scoring 3+ goals in each game.

Crewe Alexandra League Two form:

W W L L D W

Oldham Athletic League Two form:

D W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Crewe secured a 4-0 win in their last game, against Shrewsbury Town, and it is unlikely there are to be many changes to the starting team from that day.

This is mainly due to the fact that there are no fresh injury concerns for them to think about ahead of this fixture, but Calum Agius is on Wales Under-21s duty.

Top scorers for the club, Josh March and Emre Tezgel, added to their tallies last time out and will hope to do so once again, scoring 11 and nine goals, respectively.

Oldham will be happy following their 3-0 victory over Notts County, not just for the result and the three points but because they got through that match without any fresh injury concerns.

Micky Mellon will likely stick with the team that has put him in a fine position after that midweek fixture, as he looks to continue the club’s march towards the playoffs.

The visitors have been dependent on Mike Fondop, Michael Mellon, and Jack Stevens this season for goals, as they have registered seven, seven and six, respectively.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Billington, Pond, Demetriou, Hutchinson; Sanders, Gray; Lankester, O’Reilly, March; Tezgel

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Sutton, Daniels, Monthe, Robson; Pett, Woods, Payne; Drummond, Fondop, Stevens

We say: Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Oldham Athletic

Oldham have been in fine form both in front of goal and in defence, and they seem to be making a late surge to the playoffs. Crewe should not have enough to stop them due to their recent inconsistent performances.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.