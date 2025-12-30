Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Cheltenham Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 16:11

Crewe Alexandra will hope to push towards League Two's promotion spots by beating visitors Cheltenham Town on Thursday at Mornflake Stadium.

The hosts are 13th with 32 points, six fewer than seventh-placed Chesterfield, while Cheltenham are 18th with 27 points having lost 2-0 against Swindon Town on Monday.

Match preview

Crewe were unfortunate that they failed to score when they lost 2-0 against Newport County on Monday given they produced two golden opportunities from set pieces, though they only generated 0.26 xG from open play.

The loss was the club's second in a row, and it was also the second consecutive match that they failed to score in, whereas they had netted 11 times in their prior five league outings.

Lee Bell's side rank as the second worst defensive side in the top 16 having conceded 31 goals in 23 fixtures in the fourth tier.

Crewe have drawn four, lost four and won just one of their last nine games in all competitions, a poor period of results considering they had triumphed in six of their previous nine matches.

The Railwaymen are winless in their four most recent outings at home, succumbing to defeat once, though they are unbeaten in their past five league games at Mornflake Stadium, winning twice while drawing their last three at the ground.

Cheltenham created little when they lost against Swindon Town, with the club failing to create a single big chance while facing three themselves.

The Robins had triumphed in four and settled for a stalemate in the five contests prior to their clash with Swindon, with three of those victories coming in the league.

Boss Steve Cotterill should not be overly concerned by the threat of relegation considering they are 10 points in front of 22nd-placed Newport County, though the 11-point gap to seventh-placed Chesterfield will be difficult to overcome if they have ambitions of promotion.

The visitors came out on top in both encounters in League Two in 2024-25, winning 3-2 away from home in April and 2-1 at home in December 2024.

Cheltenham will be looking for a third consecutive win on the road when they face their hosts, though a loss would be their third in five games.

Crewe Alexandra League Two form:

L

D

W

D

L

L

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

L

L

Cheltenham Town League Two form:

L

W

D

W

W

L

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Crewe striker Emre Tezgel is the club's top scorer (eight) in the league, but his selection is in serious doubt due to an ankle injury.

Expect Louis Moult to be stationed up front ahead of number 10 Owen Lunt, while the pair may be flanked by Tommi O'Reilly and Dion Rankine.

Midfielders Jack Powell and Max Sanders may start in front of centre-backs James Connolly and Lewis Billington.

Cheltenham number nine Jake Bickerstaff could be supported by wide attackers Jordan Thomas and Hakeeb Adelakun.

Perhaps central defenders Robbie Cundy and James Wilson will be shielded by defensive midfielder Ben Stevenson.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Waller; Mingi, Connolly, Billington, Hutchinson; Powell, Sanders; O'Reilly, Lunt, Rankine; Moult

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Jude-Boyd, Cundy, Wilson, Tomkinson; Young, Stevenson, Archer; Thomas, Bickerstaff, Adelakun

We say: Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Cheltenham Town

Crewe have not been particularly strong at the back, and the absence of their top scorer could be damaging.

Cheltenham may have been defeated last time out, but their overall form has been excellent, and they could come away with three points on Thursday.

