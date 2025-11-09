Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burton Albion host Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening, with both sides needing a win as they look to book their place in the EFL Trophy knockouts.

The League Two visitors have a perfect record in the competition so far and sit top of Northern Section Group H, while Gary Bowyer’s side are second with one win and one defeat.

Match preview

Burton are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and picked up a huge 2-1 win over Bradford City on Saturday.

Bradford are among the favourites to win promotion from League One this season and are currently second in the table, with Burton’s victory a major upset.

In the EFL Trophy, Burton beat Liverpool Under-21s 2-0 at home before suffering a 1-0 defeat to League Two side Chesterfield.

However, Burton have recorded four wins, one draw and one loss since that defeat and will be keen to continue their good form.

Crewe have been in indifferent recent form, with Lee Bell’s side picking up four wins and suffering three defeats across all competitions since the start of October.

However, they have been impressive in the EFL Trophy, thrashing Chesterfield 7-1 and beating Liverpool Under-21s 2-0.

Crewe are in the promotion hunt in League Two and picked up a 3-1 victory against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

That ended Shrewsbury’s five-match unbeaten run and Crewe will be keen to pick up a second consecutive win by beating Burton.

Burton Albion EFL Trophy form:

WL

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

WLWWDW

Crewe Alexandra EFL Trophy form:

WW

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

LWLWLW

Team News

Both sides could make some major changes to their starting lineup given they last played on Saturday.

Burton will be buoyed by the return of forward Julian Larsson, who made the matchday squad against Bradford for the first time since September after recovering from injury.

Terence Vancooten, Jack Hazlehurst and Dylan Williams are also closing in on returns, while Finn Delap is sidelined with a knee issue.

Crewe will be without midfielder Joel Tabiner, who suffered a serious knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle Town.

Winger Shilow Tracey is also out of action, with the 27-year-old recovering from a broken leg he suffered back in March, while striker Josh March and midfielder Jack Powell have been sidelined in recent weeks.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Dudek; Sibbick, Godwin-Malife, Hartridge; Akoto, Lofthouse, Evans, Webster, Taroni; Larsson, Tavares

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Waller; Dancey, Croker, Connolly, Finney; Holicek, Agius; Armstrong, Moore, Moult; Tezgel

We say: Burton Albion 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

Burton are in better form than Crewe and should be favourites to beat a team one division below them at home.

Although Crewe have been faultless in the EFL Trophy so far, we are backing Burton to bring that run to an end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Matthew Cooper Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email