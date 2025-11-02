Sports Mole previews Tuesday's League One clash between Rotherham United and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rapidly-improving Rotherham United will be bidding for a fourth successive league win when they host Burton Albion in League One on Tuesday evening.

The Millers now sit 15th, four points clear of the relegation zone after surging up the table in recent weeks, and could climb into the top 10 with another victory here, while Burton are just two points above the drop.

Match preview

Rotherham were in the bottom four at the start of October, but manager Matt Hamshaw has overseen an impressive run of one draw and three wins to guide his side away from danger.

In fact, Rotherham had picked up five consecutive victories across all competitions before they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two side Swindon Town on Saturday.

The 2-1 extra-time defeat was compounded by yet more injury problems, with defenders Reece James and Hamish Douglas both forced off in the second half.

Twelve other players also missed the tie through injury, with Hamshaw forced to use striker Jordan Hugill in defence for much of the match.

However, Rotherham are expecting the returns of some senior players when they welcome the Brewers to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Burton have also found some much-needed form in recent weeks, picking up three wins and a draw in their last five league games.

A 1-0 victory over promotion chasers AFC Wimbledon in their last league match saw Gary Bowyer’s side move out of the relegation zone for the first time since September.

They also picked up a confidence-boosting 6-0 win over National League South club St Albans City in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Tyrese Shade, Charlie Webster and Fabio Tavares all scoring braces.

However, Burton remain locked in a relegation dogfight and will be hoping to pick up an important win against Rotherham.

Rotherham United League One form:

LLDWWW

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Burton Albion League One form:

LWDWLW

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

DLWLWW

Team News

Rotherham are hopeful that defender Joe Rafferty and midfielders Kian Spence and Josh Benson will be fit to play against Burton.

The trio missed the defeat to Swindon through injury, but Hamshaw has confirmed their issues are not serious and that he expects them to feature on Tuesday.

The return of club captain Rafferty is a particularly welcome one, with Rotherham missing a number of centre-backs.

Sean Raggett, Tom Holmes, Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste and Lenny Agbaire were all absent against Swindon, with James and Douglas suffering knocks during the game.

Liam Kelly, Marvin Kaleta, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode are also currently sidelined and not expected to be fit for Tuesday’s game.

Burton, meanwhile, will be without defender Finn Delap after he picked up a knee injury ahead of their win over St Albans.

Terence Vancooten, Julian Larsson and Sebastian Revan have all recently returned to training after spells on the sidelines, but it remains to be seen if they will be ready to feature against Rotherham.

Jack Newall made his first appearance since September as he came off the bench against St Albans, marking his return to action with an assist.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Duncan, Hall; Martha, McWilliams, Spence, Gore, Powell; Hugill, Nombe

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Webster, Armer; Beesley, Tavares

We say: Rotherham United 1-0 Burton Albion

Burton have been an inconsistent team so far this season, but they are unbeaten in their last four league games away from home.

Despite their injury problems, Rotherham are the in-form team and the fact they have lost just once at home this season means we believe they should have enough to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Written by Matthew Cooper

