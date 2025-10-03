Preview: Harrogate Town vs Crewe Alexandra - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's League Two clash between Harrogate Town and Crewe Alexandra, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Harrogate Town will be looking to extend their two-game League Two winning streak when they take on Crewe Alexandra on Monday night.

As for Crewe, inconsistent form in September has left them outside the playoff positions, but a victory against the Sulphurites could see them climb back into contention.

Match preview

Simon Weaver and his Harrogate side finished 17 points short of the playoff spots last season and will want to improve on that this time around.

Harrogate started the season with just one loss in their opening five, but four straight defeats saw them slip to 16th.

Despite the mixed run of form, they are three points away from Bristol Rovers, who currently occupy the remaining playoff spot.

More recently, they have been able to get things back on track with two consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

Meanwhile for Lee Bell's Crewe Alexandra, their early season form sees them currently just outside the top six.

After starting the League Two season with four consecutive wins, they have since endured a six-game run that has produced just one victory, one draw, and four losses.

Having scored ten goals in those first four games, they have managed only four in the following six and will be hoping their frontline can rediscover the form that got their campaign off to such a strong start.

Finishing 13th in League Two last season, this is Crew Alexandra's fourth consecutive campaign in the division, and the Railwaymen will be hoping to return to winning ways and climb back into the playoff positions.

Harrogate Town League Two form:

LLLLWW

Harrogate Town form (all competitions):

LWLWWW

Crewe Alexandra League Two form:

LLDLLW

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

LWDLLW

Team News

Mason Bennett was substituted after just 41 minutes in Harrogate Town's last game due to an injury.

This could pave the way for Shawn McCoulsky to return to the starting 11 with Stephen Duke-McKenna operating down the right-hand side again.

Conor McAleny has missed the last three league starts but impressed with an assist in the EFL Trophy and could force his way back into Harrogate's starting XI.

As for Crewe, Josh March continues to impress with seven goal involvements in 10 starts and is expected to lead the line once again.

With no clean sheets since August 16th, Lee Bell may be tempted to freshen things up at the back.

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup

Belshaw; Burrell, O'Connor, Faulkner, Slater; Morris, Evans; Duke-McKenna, Smith, Taylor; McCoulsky

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Booth; Billington, Demetriou, Golding, Finney; Sanders, Thomas; O'Reilly, Holicek, Agius; March

We say: Harrogate Town 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Both sides finished in the bottom half of the table last season but have shown early promise that they can achieve a higher finish this time round.

However, with Crewe back to winning ways, we are expecting them to keep that form up and get their third away victory of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



