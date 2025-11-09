Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Harrogate Town and Newcastle United Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With progression to the next round already secure, Harrogate Town have the opportunity to claim top spot in their EFL Trophy group when they welcome Newcastle United Under-21s to Exercise Stadium on Tuesday.

The League Two outfit won both of their opening two games of the group stage, and even a draw in their final match would be enough to take them from second to first, whereas third-placed Newcastle have just two points and have been eliminated as they cannot finish in the top two.

Match preview

Harrogate's previous match in the competition was a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town on September 30, which was the same scoreline they beat Mansfield Town by in their first match in the EFL Trophy earlier that month.

The club are currently fourth last in 21st place in League Two with 14 points after 15 games following their 1-0 loss against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, and the result left them just one point ahead of 23rd-placed Shrewsbury Town, who occupy the second of two relegation spots.

Though the team face the prospect of a prolonged battle for survival, boss Simon Weaver will be confident that he will stay in post considering he has been in charge since 2009, making him the longest-serving manager in English football.

The Sulphurites will be aiming to arrest their losing streak, which has encompassed six consecutive defeats, 15 goals conceded and just six goals scored.

Harrogate have also lost their past three at home, failing to find the back of the net in their last two, and they have been beaten in six of their 10 fixtures at Exercise Stadium this term while winning just three times.

Newcastle drew 2-2 with Mansfield Town on October 15 before winning a penalty shootout, and a loss on Tuesday would see them end their group campaign with exactly the same number of points as they did in 2024-25.

The visitors are in 23rd place in the Premier League 2 with eight points after nine matchweeks, though they did win 3-2 against Burnley Under-21s on Saturday.

Toon have faced Harrogate once in the past, losing 2-0 at Exercise Stadium in the EFL Trophy in October 21, and they were also beaten 1-0 in their last away game by Ipswich Town Under-21s on October 31.

Newcastle boss Adam Lawrence has overseen four wins and one loss in his five most recent outings in charge, with his side scoring 10 and conceding on six occasions.

Harrogate Town EFL Trophy form:





W



W





Harrogate Town form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



L



L





Newcastle United Under-21s EFL Trophy form:





L



W





Newcastle United Under-21s form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



L



W





Team News

Harrogate are certain to make numerous changes from the team that lost against Oldham, with goalkeeper James Belshaw set to start in place of Mark Oxley.

Levi Sutton and Ben Fox are likely to be paired together in the middle of the pitch, while Ellis Taylor is a candidate to play as a number 10.

Centre-forward Mason Bennett could be stationed between Bobby Faulkner and Reece Smith.

Newcastle United Under-21s may start shot-stopper James Taylor behind centre-backs Miodrag Pivas and Cathal Heffernan.

Anthony Munda and Scott Bailey are set to feature in a double pivot behind attacking midfielder Sean Neave.

Harrogate Town possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Asare, Burrell, Bradbury, Moorby; Sutton, Fox; Faulkner, Taylor, Smith; Bennett

Newcastle United Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Taylor; Thompson, Pivas, Heffernan, McArthur; Munda, Bailey; Harrison, Neave, Seung-soo; Wooster

We say: Harrogate Town 0-1 Newcastle United Under-21s

Harrogate may want to claim top spot in the group, but they have no need to exert themselves, and could therefore rest several key players.

Newcastle United Under-21s are in strong form, and they may be able to take advantage of the fact their hosts will not be at full strength on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email