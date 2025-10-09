Preview: Crewe vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Crewe Alexandra and Bromley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Crewe Alexandra play host to Bromley on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that will strengthen their position in the playoff places.

At a time when the home side occupy fifth position in the League Two table, Bromley are 13th after an extended winless streak.

Match preview

At a time when Walsall and Swindon Town are threatening to move clear in the top two, the likes of Crewe are among the teams battling to remain on their coattails.

Lee Bell's side have been far from convincing with four defeats coming from their opening nine fixtures, yet back-to-back victories have lifted the mood at the Mornflake Stadium.

After a 2-1 triumph over potential promotion rivals Notts County, star man Max Sanders netted his first goal of the campaign in the 87th minute to seal a 2-1 win away at Harrogate Town earlier this week.

That is the difference between Crewe starting this weekend in fifth position, rather than 10th, and the strike emphasises that Crewe cannot afford periods such as their prior five-game winless streak.

Just 12 goals (six scored, six conceded) have featured in Crewe's opening five league games on home territory, but Bromley head into this game having netted more times than opponents who sit eight places above them.

Remaining on the theme of five-game winless runs, that is how many matches have passed since Bromley last prevailed in a League Two fixture.

Since beating Harrogate by a 2-0 scoreline on August 30, Bromley have registered just three points, all of which have come in home fixtures.

Bromley did start the campaign by collecting five points from their opening three away encounters, but defeats have since been suffered at Oldham Athletic and Swindon without scoring a goal.

Despite that set of circumstances, Andy Woodman's team travel to Cheshire with the opportunity to move to within one point of their fifth-placed opponents, as well as already holding a nine-point advantage over the relegation zone.

Crewe Alexandra League Two form:

L D L L W W

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

W D L L W W

Bromley League Two form:

W D L D L D

Bromley form (all competitions):

D L D L D L

Team News

Crewe are without Calum Agius due to his call-up to the Wales Under-21s squad, while Matus Holicek is expected to miss out through injury.

Jack Lankester and Emre Tezgel are both in line for recalls in the final third, although Owen Lunt represents a more defensive-minded alternative in a central area.

Meanwhile, Bromley will be without Byron Webster due to suspension and Ashley Charles because of international duty.

Idris Odutayo is expected to deputise for Webster in the back three, with Will Hondermarck the likely alternative to Charles in the engine room.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Booth; Billington, Golding, Demetriou, Hutchinson; Sanders, Thomas; O'Reilly, Lankester, Tezgel; March

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Long; Sowunmi, Odutayo, Cameron; Samuel, Hondermarck, Arthurs, Pinnock; Whitely; Cheek, Kabamba

We say: Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Bromley

While Bromley have ticked over with a number of draws, they have all been in recent home fixtures. Therefore, we are backing Crewe to come through with three points, even if it is in a tighter fixture than many may anticipate.

