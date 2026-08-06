Rodri to Real Madrid: Los Blancos 'face competition' as Euro heavyweight 'explore' options to replace £64m star

Barcelona are rumoured to be exploring an ambitious deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The La Liga champions have reportedly held preliminary discussions with the representatives of the 30-year-old regarding the specific conditions of a potential summer switch.

The undeniable appeal of the sporting project at Camp Nou is understood to heavily entice the Spain international, reports The Athletic.

A move to Catalonia would seamlessly reunite the talented playmaker with eight of his World Cup-winning international teammates, including Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi.

The above source reports that the existing familiarity alongside a clear tactical alignment with head coach Hansi Flick makes Barcelona an incredibly attractive destination.

Real face 'intense competition' for Rodri transfer

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Los Blancos had been working tirelessly to finalise an agreement and remain highly interested in the services of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

While personal terms are not expected to be a significant hurdle for the Madrid outfit, negotiations with Man City over a suitable transfer fee have seemingly stalled.

Barcelona are now believed to have entered the bidding war following a devastating knee injury to holding midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch international, who joined from Ajax for €75m (£64.3m) in 2019, suffered a torn medial collateral ligament and is expected to be out for around four months.

Can Barcelona afford to finance a deal for Rodri?

© Imago / Every Second Media

To successfully finance this monumental acquisition, Barcelona must sell existing players to free up vital space within their strict salary limit.

Nonetheless, returning to a redeveloped Camp Nou and the recent departure of Robert Lewandowski have significantly improved their overall financial position.

However, prising the influential midfielder away from the Etihad Stadium will require a substantial monetary commitment.

Rodri has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and has reportedly shown little willingness to extend his stay in English football.

Having recently captained his nation to World Cup glory in North America, the Spanish maestro appears firmly destined for a lucrative return to La Liga.