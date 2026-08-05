'Modric 2.0': Jose Mourinho's new favourite and his role at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are already preparing for the 2026-27 season and gained some 'reinforcements' this week during pre-season from players who took part in the World Cup. One of them looks set to become Jose Mourinho's 'Luka Modric 2.0', as Marca have suggested.

That player is Bernardo Silva, a free signing following his exit from Manchester City. A fellow countryman of the new Real Madrid boss, the 31-year-old midfielder has broken with the Spanish club's usual recruitment policy, which almost always favours players under 30 and, when they are older, tends to offer only one-year deals.

The Portuguese has instead been given a contract running until the middle of 2028.

Beyond the fact he arrived without a fee, the reason behind this exception was the 'Special One's' decisive role in the signing.

The manager believes the player could become a new Modric, despite differences in their playing roles, according to the publication. The Croatian was a personal request from Mourinho back in 2012, when he asked Real Madrid to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur, a scenario similar to the one involving Silva.

Bernardo had been close to agreeing a move to Atletico Madrid and later edged closer to Barcelona, but ultimately his desire to work under Mourinho tipped the balance.

He will still have to earn his place, but his role looks set to prove decisive in calming a dressing room that has lacked leadership.

Bernardo Silva to provide leadership for Mourinho's Real Madrid

© Iconsport / SPI

Marca pointed to two reasons behind Mourinho's insistence on signing Bernardo Silva: the immediate quality he can offer, and his value as a 'unifying element' within the dressing room.

Real Madrid's leadership group has thinned out considerably in recent years, following the departures of Karim Benzema in 2023, then Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and, more recently, Daniel Carvajal.

Bernardo held a similar leadership role at Manchester City, where he served as captain at different points from 2017 onwards, before becoming the club's undisputed armband holder throughout last season.

In England, too, the Portuguese was seen as a decisive figure on the pitch. He is a versatile player, capable of operating as a right winger, a number 10 or as a deeper midfielder. He is even expected to form the same central midfield partnership with Rodri, the likely next Real Madrid signing.

Mourinho eyeing a team built on transitions and quick attacks

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Mourinho wants a team built around transitions and quick attacks, and Bernardo is expected to play an important role in directing counter-attacks, while also bringing patience and quality passing when required.

The Special One's new-look Real Madrid remain in pre-season and will play friendlies against Ferencvaros, Deportivo de La Coruna and Schalke 04 before their LaLiga opener on 22 August, away at Espanyol.

Looking to end their trophy drought since the end of 2024, the team will compete in the domestic league, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League this season.