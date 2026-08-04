Transfer news and rumours: Chelsea teen 'wanted' by Wigan Athletic, Fulham double deal

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 12:05

Wigan Athletic are allegedly leading the race to sign Chelsea starlet Reggie Walsh.

The 17-year-old is currently a part of Xabi Alonso's squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

However, despite making a positive impression, the teenager is expected to go out on loan for at least the first part of 2026-27.

According to Football Insider, Wigan are currently viewed as the favourites to get a deal for the midfielder over the line.

That is despite the report claiming that Championship clubs also hold an interest in signing a player who has already made four senior appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea will presumably prefer that Walsh moves to a club where he plays on a regular basis, even if it means featuring in League One.

Nevertheless, Wigan already seem well-stocked for options in the engine room, something that Chelsea and Walsh may have reservations about when deciding on his next move.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Fulham complete double Real Madrid deal

Meanwhile, Fulham have confirmed that they have signed Real Madrid duo Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia.

New Cottagers head coach Alvaro Arbeloa knows both players from his time at the Bernabeu.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have committed to a €42m (£35.97m) package for Garcia that also comes with a sell-on clause and matching rights.

Garcia arrives at Craven Cottage with a record of 13 goals from 21 starts and 30 substitute outings for Los Blancos.

As for Palacios, he made seven appearances for Real Madrid, all from the substitutes' bench, but he did feature for 11 minutes in a La Liga fixture versus Barcelona at Camp Nou as recently as May.

However, the 21-year-old creative midfielder did contribute 19 goals and six assists from 77 matches for Real Madrid Castilla, who were managed by Arbeloa.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Leeds 'exploring' deal for Ligue 1 attacker

As for Leeds United, they are allegedly contemplating whether to try to sign Marseille attacker Igor Paixao.

Should goalkeeper James Trafford arrive from Manchester City, Daniel Farke can claim to have enjoyed a productive summer when Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic and Fulham's Harry Wilson have also moved to Elland Road.

With no notable attacking exits thus far, moving for another player in the final third at this stage of the summer transfer window appeared unlikely.

However, as per Foot Mercato, the Yorkshire giants are interested in adding Paixao to their squad.

In his first season at Marseille, left-winger Paixao contributed 12 goals and seven assists from 42 appearances in all competitions.

That said, not only is the 26-year-old not their first choice for that position, Marseille currently have a valuation of €50m (£42.82m) on the Brazilian playmaker.

At this point in time, it is claimed that Leeds would not pay over €35m (£29.98m) for the former Feyenoord star.