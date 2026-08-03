Chelsea transfer news: Out-of-favour Blues defender 'to leave' for London rival on 'one condition'

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Aug 2026 23:01

Out-of-favour Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly nearing a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman spent the second half of that challenging campaign on loan at West Ham United, where he quickly established himself as a key figure, featuring 14 times in the Premier League and making 17 appearances overall.

The Blues are currently undergoing their own defensive reshuffle under manager Xabi Alonso following the recent arrival of Maxence Lacroix, while Nathaniel Chalobah is believed to be closing in on a move to Como.

Having since deemed the France international surplus to requirements, the West London club are rumoured to be close to finally selling the centre-back previously linked to Leeds United.

West Ham 'agree in principle' for Disasi transfer

© Imago / APL

Chelsea and West Ham have now reportedly reached a deal in principle over the permanent transfer of the 28-year-old central defender.

According to Simon Phillips - via West Ham Central - the Hammers have also successfully negotiated personal terms with the player on a verbal basis.'

West Ham and Chelsea have a deal agreed in principle for Axel Disasi.



Personal terms verbally agreed with Disasi on a permanent, and a buyout clause if not promoted.



Disasi has asked for 1 to 2 weeks to see if other clubs are serious or not in their interest.@siphillipssport pic.twitter.com/zYRvgvZi33 — Central (@WestHam_Central) August 3, 2026

This proposed contract crucially includes a specific buyout clause that would become active if the club fail to secure immediate promotion back to the top flight.

The inclusion of this safety net appears to have convinced the Frenchman to accept the prospect of dropping down a division.

However, the transaction remains on hold as the player carefully considers his final decision.

Will Disasi assess alternative options before committing?

© Imago

Despite the reported agreement between the two clubs, Disasi is believed to have requested a delay of up to two weeks before officially committing his future to the Hammers.

The defender is keen to discover whether interest from other English or European sides will develop into concrete offers.

AC Milan, Roma and Crystal Palace are believed to have previously enquired about his availability during the current transfer window, and a top-flight stay — in England or a big-five European league — is an expected preference for the former Monaco man.

Should a top-flight opportunity fail to materialise, a return to familiar surroundings could prove to be the most sensible move for his career.