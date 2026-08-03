Marcus Rashford transfer: European club ready to 'break the bank' for Man Utd forward after 'making contact'

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Aug 2026 23:36

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is understood to have unexpectedly emerged as a transfer target for Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce.

The 28-year-old recently concluded a highly successful season-long loan spell in Spain with Catalan giants Barcelona.

Despite the attacker registering an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, the La Liga outfit declined to trigger their £26m purchase option.

Hansi Flick has since admitted publicly that his squad will severely miss the influential England international after opting to pursue alternative attacking targets instead.

Rashford's long-term future at Old Trafford now remains incredibly uncertain as he carefully evaluates his next career move following the recent World Cup.

Fenerbahce keen to 'break bank' to lure Rashford

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Sun reports that Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to break the bank to secure the Englishman's signature during the current transfer window.

The source suggests that the Istanbul heavyweights have already contacted the forward's representatives to explore the specific financial conditions required to facilitate a potential deal.

Fenerbahce are said to be desperate to thoroughly back new boss Ismail Kartal with a squad fully capable of challenging fierce domestic rivals Galatasaray.

The Manchester United academy graduate is said to be currently taking his time to assess all available options before committing to a final decision.

Should a permanent agreement fail to materialise, the forward could surprisingly be reintegrated into the first-team setup by Michael Carrick.

Rashford 'joins'Milan and Palace stars on Fenerbahce attacking shortlist

© Imago

While Rashford remains a priority target, Fenerbahce are believed to have compiled a competitive three-man shortlist that features AC Milan winger Rafael Leao and Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr.

The Turkish outfit have already held preliminary discussions regarding Leao but have thus far failed to reach a comprehensive agreement with the Italian club.

Sarr is highly admired following a terrific campaign for the Eagles, scoring 21 goals to help his side secure Europa Conference League glory.

The Senegal international further enhanced his glowing reputation by netting four times at the recent World Cup in North America.