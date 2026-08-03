Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man United: Arsenal teenager would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 18:02 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 18:03

As Manchester United consider a move for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the potential deal.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Love to have him at Old Trafford"

Should Man United Sign Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Not much has been mentioned on the price tag front. A figure of around £38m to £40m has been reported, but a fee closer to £50m to £60m would be more appropriate for a player of his age.

If United were to get him for around the £40m, that would be a real bargain considering his age and adaptability. When he first broke through, it was exceptional.

He had so many standout games against some really good teams. He did get into the England squad but ultimately did not go to the World Cup.

Last season was not the one he would have hoped for, spending a long period out of the team.

He did get back into the team in central midfield, which is very interesting given his ability to play both left back and central midfield.

A player full of quality, really good age, and English. These links have not come from nowhere, with United having admired Lewis-Skelly from afar for a long period of time.

United’s transfer policy involves bringing in the best young players from around the world and around England. Lewis-Skelly is different in the sense that he would not be brought in to go into the academy but as part of the first-team squad.

I would love to have him at Old Trafford. It is a long shot at this stage, with a lot needing to happen for it to become even remotely possible.

Both sides need to agree a price, the player needs to agree to leave, and there are a lot of moving parts. The Lewis Hall interest at left back also plays into that.

Speaking from an overview point of view, Lewis-Skelly is a player who fits into the Manchester United policy at this stage. A really good footballer who seems to have the right attitude.

He copied Haaland’s celebration in that game (vs. Man City), showing he has personality and is willing to poke fun at the big players. He can also take it on the chin when he gets some back. All good signs for a really talented young player that I would personally love to have at Old Trafford.