Man United squad 'set' to be boosted by four senior players this week, including captain Bruno Fernandes

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 11:49 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 11:50

Manchester United are reportedly set to welcome back four senior players this week, as the Red Devils prepare for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-time English champions opened their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, but they have been impressive in their last two friendlies - a 5-0 win over Rosenborg and a 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid.

Man United have had a number of recognisable first-team stars available for the start of pre-season, including Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee.

Amad Diallo was also back against Atletico, while Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans returned to Carrington at the end of last week.

Lammens and Tielemans are set to be in the squad when the Red Devils continue their pre-season against European champions PSG on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Fernandes among Man United players 'due' to return this week

According to the Manchester Evening News, four more senior players will be back this week, including club captain Bruno Fernandes, who played for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Fernandes' Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot is also set to return to Carrington in the coming days, in addition to Noussair Mazraoui and Matheus Cunha, who played for Morocco and Brazil respectively at this summer's international tournament.

Brazil and Portugal were both knocked out in the round of 16, while Morocco were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.

Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford will all miss the PSG match due to the fact that they were involved in the World Cup final.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Martinez, Mainoo 'both fit' after World Cup injuries

Both Martinez and Mainoo suffered injuries at the competition, but the pair are said to be fit and are due to link back up with their teammates at the start of next week.

Martinez and Mainoo may be involved against Leeds United on August 12, while Rashford could also feature, with the attacker set to be brought back into the Man United squad.

Michael Carrick's team will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a friendly against Italian giants AC Milan on August 15.

Man United's new Premier League season begins against Hull City on August 22.