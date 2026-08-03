Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 3

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 06:03

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Monday, August 3!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 3?

United's long-running pursuit of Iliman Ndiaye effectively ended on August 2 after Everton's asking price was revealed to be £75m, a figure the club are reportedly not currently willing to match, leaving Al-Hilal as the frontrunners despite the Senegal international's own preference to remain in Europe.

In brighter news, a new midfield option emerged, with United understood to be interested in Juventus's Teun Koopmeiners.

However, Aston Villa are also believed to be competing for the 28-year-old Netherlands international, who joined the Italian side from Atalanta BC for £42.7m in 2024.

Koopmeiners found minutes hard to come by at Juventus last season, starting only 18 of his 33 Serie A appearances, but United's need for an additional central midfielder has been made urgent by Manuel Ugarte's extended knee injury absence.

United were also reported to be investigating the possibility of signing Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, valued at around £38.5m and viewed as an alternative to Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, though Arsenal are said to have no intention of selling the 19-year-old.

The Francisco Conceicao enquiry to Juventus remains open alongside the Koopmeiners interest, with the Portugal winger available for between £34m and £42m and now representing a more realistic target following the collapse of the Ndiaye pursuit.

The Aurelien Tchouameni situation at Real Madrid is still being monitored, with United thought to be waiting for formal confirmation that Rodri's departure to the Bernabeu will trigger the France midfielder's availability.