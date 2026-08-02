Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'all but out' of Iliman Ndiaye race after £75m reveal

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 15:51

Manchester United are supposedly 'all but out' of the race to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, whose asking price has proved prohibitive.

Despite bolstering their attacking ranks with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer, the Red Devils are still searching for further offensive reinforcements before the new Premier League season begins.

Man United's interest in Ndiaye was reported on as early as March, after the Senegal international made an impression in his first Premier League campaign with nine Toffees goals.

Ndiaye amassed another nine involvements in the 2025-26 top-flight campaign - six of his own and three assists - before managing one goal and two helpers for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup.

Ndiaye remains contracted to Everton until 2029, but the Toffees' lack of European football could make their efforts to retain him futile amid Premier League and foreign interest.

Man United 'told to pay £75m' for Iliman Ndiaye

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Nevertheless, Football Insider reports that David Moyes's side are after £75m to let Ndiaye leave, a figure that Man United are currently not willing to pay.

In contrast, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal - who emerged as shock suitors for Ndiaye in July - would have no qualms paying that amount of money, or handing the attacker a mammoth pay packet.

Al-Hilal are therefore at the head of the queue for the former Sheffield United man, who has rejected numerous extension offers from Everton as he aims to take the next step in his career.

However, Ndiaye supposedly wants to stay in Europe for the 2026-27 season, potentially handing Man United a lifeline in their attempts to lure him to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has recorded 17 goals and three assists in 71 appearances for Everton in total since his £15.4m arrival from Marseille in the summer of 2024.

What Iliman Ndiaye alternatives can Man United sign?

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Compared to a few other Man United attacking transfer targets, Ndiaye has Premier League experience on his side, but the Red Devils may have found an alternative at less than half the price.

Indeed, Man Utd have reportedly made an enquiry for Juventus' Francisco Conceicao - valued at £34m - although Liverpool have also taken a liking to the Portugal international.

While not an adaptable wide man like Ndiaye, Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi is also said to be of interest to Man United, and a deal for the 21-year-old would free up Cunha and Mbeumo to regularly play out wide.