Preview: Mjallby AIF vs Slovan Bratislava - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Aug 2026 12:56 , Last updated: 02 Aug 2026 12:57

Mjallby AIF will look to make home advantage count once again in the Champions League as they welcome Slovan Bratislava to Strandvallen for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday.

Both sides reached this stage largely thanks to first-leg victories in the previous round, with the Swedish champions overcoming Lincoln Red Imps on aggregate after their win in Hallevik, while the Slovakian outfit progressed by seeing off Iberia 1999 following a crucial away success in Tbilisi.

Match preview

After recording a commanding 3-0 victory over Lincoln in the first leg, there was little concern among Mjallby supporters about progression despite their side's inconsistent form over the past couple of months.

Indeed, last week's goalless draw in Gibraltar proved enough for the Swedish champions to advance, marking an encouraging start to their maiden European campaign after lifting the Allsvenskan title for the first time in club history under Anders Torstensson last season.

That continental success has offered some welcome relief for Karl Marius Aksum, who has found life difficult since replacing his predecessor, with Mjallby's domestic title defence falling well below expectations.

The Hallevik outfit currently sit 11th in the Allsvenskan table, 21 points behind leaders Sirius and eight adrift of the European places, having failed to win any of their last seven league matches (D4, L3).

As such, that first-leg triumph over Lincoln remains Mjallby's only victory from their last nine competitive outings, although it also ended a three-match winless run at Strandvallen, where they will hope to make home advantage count once again on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

Unlike their debuting hosts, Slovan are aiming to reach the Champions League proper for the third time and a second occasion in three seasons, having previously qualified for the league phase in 2024-25 before finishing 35th in the 36-team standings.

The Sky Blues moved another step closer by seeing off Saburtalo Tbilisi 3-1 on aggregate in the previous round, following a 2-0 first-leg success in Georgia with a 1-1 draw on home soil last week.

That victory in Tbilisi marked Yaya Toure's first competitive match in charge following his appointment in June, and the former Manchester City midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to life in his first-ever senior managerial job.

Across four competitive fixtures under Toure, Slovan have recorded three victories, including wins in both of their opening Slovak Super Liga matches, beating Banska Bystrica 4-0 before Saturday's comfortable 3-0 success over Podbrezova.

Those results have lifted the reigning champions to the top of the table as they begin the defence of a record-extending eighth successive league title, while also highlighting the balance they have shown at both ends of the pitch.

Slovan have kept three clean sheets across those four competitive outings, conceding only once while scoring 10 goals, leaving the visitors full of confidence ahead of Tuesday's first leg.

However, the Sky Blues will not need reminding that last season's Champions League journey ended at this very stage after defeat to tournament debutants Kairat Almaty, and the Slovakian side will be determined to avoid a repeat.

Mjallby AIF Champions League form:

W

D

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

D

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

W

D

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Mjallby came through last week's trip to Gibraltar without any fresh injury or suspension concerns, although Timo Stavitski remains doubtful as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

Aksum selected the same starting lineup in both matches against Lincoln, and another unchanged side could be on the cards, with Jacob Bergstrom expected to spearhead the attack in the familiar 3-4-3 system.

Bergstrom will hope to score in successive home European matches after finding the net in the first leg, while Aki Samuelsen, who found the net twice in that victory, is expected to keep his place on the right flank.

Slovan, meanwhile, could field a different starting XI from the one that faced Podbrezova, with Toure rotating regularly during his opening weeks in charge, although it remains to be seen who starts in goal between Aleksandar Popovic or Dominik Takac.

Alen Mustafic is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench to score twice at the weekend, while Rahim Ibrahim is also in contention after opening the scoring in that contest.

The visitors could again be without Tigran Barseghyan and Nino Marcelli through injury, while Andraz Sporar remains a doubt after missing each of Slovan's previous three matches.

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Iqbal, Svanberg, Pettersson; Nielsen, Gustavsson, Leandersson, Stroud; Samuelsen, Bergstrom, Youssef

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Cruz, Bajric, Wimmer; Ibrahim, Pokorny, Mustafic, Medvedev, Maros; Kukharevych, Yirajang

We say: Mjallby AIF 1-1 Slovan Bratislava

While Mjallby's domestic form has been underwhelming in recent weeks, their performances in Europe have been far more encouraging, and playing in front of their own supporters on Tuesday should give the Swedish champions belief, especially after home advantage proved decisive in the previous round.

Slovan also owe much of their progression to the away victory they secured in the last round, making this a finely balanced contest, and expect a closely fought encounter without many clear-cut chances, but both teams should still do enough to find the net before leaving everything to play for in the return leg.



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