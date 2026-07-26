Preview: Lincoln Red Imps vs Mjallby AIF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Jul 2026 17:41

A place in the third round of Champions League qualifying will be at stake on Tuesday when Lincoln Red Imps welcome Mjallby AIF to the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar for leg two of that tie.

In the opening match between them, Mjallby came away with a 3-0 triumph, putting them in the driver's seat heading into this game.

Match preview

Lincoln Red Imps have a big mountain to climb if they are to advance into the third round of Champions League qualifying for the first time.

Juanma Pavon saw his side concede more goals in the first match of this tie than they had in the entire Champions League qualification campaign before then (two).

The club from Gibraltar must snap a two-match winless run on Tuesday to have any hope of advancing into the next phase of this tournament.

It may look bleak for them right now, but they have won their last nine home matches played across all competitions.

Three of those victories were by three or more goals, while they have netted three or more times in five of those instances.

At the same time, they have only given up one goal at home in this Champions League qualification campaign and have not conceded more than one in their last nine home games played across all competitions.

© Imago / TT

A place in the third Champions League qualification stage is close to happening for Mjallby, who netted three first-half goals in leg one of this tie.

The Swedes need only to avoid a defeat by three or more goals on Tuesday to advance into the third round of Champions League qualifying for the first time.

Karl Marius Aksum’s side are winless in their last five matches played away from home but earned a draw on three of those occasions.

One thing this team should be wary of is the fact that they have conceded three or more goals in two of their last three away games.

Meanwhile in two of their last three away encounters, they have netted first but failed to win, suffering a 5-3 defeat in a friendly versus Copenhagen in late June.

Mjallby have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine contests, with Hacken being the only side to keep them scoreless domestically in a 1-0 win in May.

Lincoln Red Imps Champions League form:

Lincoln Red Imps form (all competitions):

Mjallby AIF Champions League form:

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

From their second-leg meeting with Inter Escaldes to the opening leg of this tie, Pavon made numerous changes to the Red Imps starting 11, bringing in Kike Gomez and Gabri Cardozo among others.

Nano, Facu Alvarez and Manu Toledano all found the back of the net in their last home outing in this competition, while goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins allowed three goals in under 15 minutes of action against the Swedes.

Over at Mjallby, Timo Stavitski is questionable for this match with the Finnish striker recovering from a back injury, while Max Nielsen could be a game-time decision as he deals with a knock of his own.

Aki Samuelsen netted a brace in their opening match against Lincoln, with the other strike coming courtesy of Jacob Bergstrom just beyond the half-hour mark.

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Hankins; Eersteling, Lopes, Rutjens; Torrilla, Joe, Mandi, Nano; Garcia, Toledano, Gomez

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Miettinen, Iqbal, Petterson; Jensen, Gustafson, Gustavsson, Samuelsen; Granath, Bergstrom, Stroud

We say: Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Mjallby AIF (Mjallby advances 4-1 on aggregate)

Lincoln's home form has us believing they will put together a much better showing in the return leg, but Mjallby have more than enough quality to trouble their opponents and come away with a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.