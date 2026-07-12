Preview: Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Lincoln Red Imps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jul 2026 23:19

Lincoln Red Imps will look to finish the job when they travel to DEVK Arena for Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League first qualifying-round tie against Inter Club d'Escaldes.

The Gibraltar champions take a 3-1 advantage into the return fixture after an impressive first-leg display, but the Andorran hosts will still believe they have enough quality to mount a comeback on home soil.

Match preview

Lincoln Red Imps made a dream start to the first leg, taking the lead through Nano's penalty before Manuel Toledano doubled their advantage 10 minutes later, leaving the Andorran champions with an uphill battle before the interval.

The hosts continued to carry the greater attacking threat after the restart, and Facundo Alvarez capped an impressive display by adding a third goal midway through the second half. Christian Rutjens's own goal offered Inter a glimmer of hope, but Lincoln still travel to Andorra with a commanding advantage.

The Red Imps arrive in Andorra as reigning Gibraltar Football League champions after securing a fifth successive league title, while their growing experience on the continental stage has made them one of Europe's most seasoned representatives from a smaller nation.

Lincoln have become regular participants in UEFA competition over the past decade and famously reached the Conference League group stage in 2021-22 before repeating the feat last season, giving them invaluable experience of navigating two-legged European ties.

That pedigree could prove crucial on Tuesday, as Lincoln know another composed performance would be enough to keep their latest European adventure alive.

© Imago

Inter Club d'Escaldes also arrive after retaining the Andorran Primera Divisio title in 2025-26, securing a second consecutive championship and the fifth league crown in the club's history.

The title triumph was hard-earned rather than dominant, as they finished just three points clear of UE Santa Coloma after edging a fiercely contested Primera Divisio title race.

This marks Inter's fifth appearance in Champions League qualifying since making their debut in the competition in 2020-21, although they have yet to progress beyond the opening qualifying round.

Their closest brush with advancement came last season, when they pushed Romanian heavyweights FCSB all the way before bowing out 4-3 on aggregate, recovering from a 3-1 first-leg defeat with an impressive 2-1 home victory that ultimately fell just short.

The Andorran champions now have the opportunity to welcome the Red Imps to their own backyard for the first time, where they will hope home advantage can spark a memorable European comeback.

Inter Club d'Escaldes Champions League form:

L

Inter Club d'Escaldes form (all competitions):

L

Lincoln Red Imps Champions League form:

W

Lincoln Red Imps form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago

Inter have no fresh injury or suspension concerns heading into the return leg, and they are expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup after an encouraging second-half display.

Javier Diaz should continue between the posts, with Jaguars Erraji, Maurizio Pochettino, Anwar Hernandez and Jilmar Torres forming the back four, while Kaxe could be pushing for a starting berth in attack.

Lincoln Red Imps also appear to have a clean bill of health, leaving the visitors with little reason to make wholesale changes after taking a two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Nauzet Garcia is expected to start in goal behind a defence of Julliani Ersteling, Bernardo Lopes, Christian Rutjens and Nano, while Alvarez should retain his place after scoring in the previous match.

Inter Club d'Escaldes possible starting lineup:

Diaz; Erraji, Pochettino, Hernandez, Torres; Molina, Alonso, Otegui; Arellano, Chouaib, Berlanga

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Ersteling, Lopes, Rutjens, Nano; Joe, Toni, Mandi, Mula, Alvarez; Toledano

We say: Inter Club d'Escaldes 1-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Inter Club d'Escaldes are expected to throw everything forward in pursuit of a comeback, and home advantage should help the Andorran champions produce a far more competitive display than they managed in the first leg.

However, Lincoln Red Imps have developed a reputation for navigating European ties with maturity and experience, and we expect the visitors to do enough to earn a draw on the night and seal their place in the second qualifying round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.