Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between FCSB and Inter Club d'Escaldes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Only weeks after last season's final, the 2025-26 Champions League now gets underway, with FCSB set to meet Inter Club d'Escaldes on Wednesday evening.

Former European champions under their old guise as Steaua Bucharest, the Romanian side will host their Andorran counterparts as the pair kick off a first qualifying round tie.

Match preview

Topping both the regular season table and the subsequent championship round standings, FCSB were undisputed champions of Romania last term, upping their tally to 28 domestic titles.

The Bucharest club clinched back-to-back crowns by finishing nine points clear of closest rivals CFR Cluj, thereby booking their place in Champions League qualifying.

Seven spots are still up for grabs in this year's 36-team league phase, with the process culminating in August's playoffs, and FCSB will start their journey on home turf.

Last season, Elias Charalambous steered his side through the Europa League's first stage before suffering a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Lyon in the last 16, so they have plenty of recent experience in continental competition.

Warming up for Wednesday's first leg at Stadionul Steaua, the Ros-Albastrii played two friendlies - beating Dutch clubs Almere and Utrecht - before going toe-to-toe with Cluj in the Supercupa Romaniei.

Risto Radunovic scored a stoppage-time winner on Saturday, securing yet another piece of silverware, and FCSB now aim to take a successful first step in Europe.

By contrast with their illustrious hosts, Inter Club were only founded in 1991 - five years after Steaua Bucharest became European champions - and they have no illusions about reaching the Champions League proper.

Based in Escaldes-Engordany, the outsiders have never come close to fully participating in a UEFA competition, only getting as far as the second stage of Conference League qualifying.

For a fourth time, Inter exited at that stage last year, going down 8-3 on aggregate to AEK Athens; but they went on to top Andorra's Primera Divisio and lift the Copa Constitucio.

So, the domestic double winners now get a shot at Champions League qualification, kicking off with a tough trip to the Romanian capital.

Even if they lose to FCSB over two legs - the reverse fixture takes place in Aixovall next week - a consolation place in the Conference League prelims will await.









FCSB form (all competitions): W W W

Team News

Scorer of three goals en route to last season's Europa League last 16, FCSB striker Daniel Birligea missed his side's weekend Supercupa win with a minor toe injury.

While Birligea could still feature on Wednesday, Cameroon international Joyskim Dawa and young winger Octavian Popescu are both set to miss out.

A debutant last week, former Manchester United youth-teamer Dennis Politic will hope to make his first start if Elias Charalambous opts for changes.

Meanwhile, Inter Club have recently lost Romanian defender Raul Feher to Cambodian Premier League club Phnom Penh Crown.

With six goals in 13 UEFA club matches to date, France-born Andorra international Guillaume Lopez is set to lead the visitors' attack.

FCSB possible starting lineup: Tarnovanu; Cercel, M. Popescu, Ngezana, Radunovic; Sut, Chiriches; Politic, Olaru, Tanase; Alibec

Inter Club d'Escaldes possible starting lineup: Munoz; Da Cunha, Puentes, Alonso, Sanchez, Jilmar; Hermann, Mohedano, De La Torre, Assoubre; Lopez

We say: FCSB 5-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes

Handed a particularly tough draw, Inter Club must enter the lions' den for their first qualifier, which will be a significant mismatch.

Already up and running with victory in Romania's supercup, FCSB are sure to settle the tie with a big first-leg win before heading to Andorra.

