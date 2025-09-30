Preview: FCSB vs Young Boys - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between FCSB and Young Boys, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In each side's second Europa League game of the season, FSCB will host Young Boys on Thursday at Arena Nationala.

The home side triumphed 1-0 against Go Ahead Eagles on September 25 in their first European match this term, whereas the visitors lost 4-1 against Panathinaikos on the same date.

Match preview

FCSB's win against Go Ahead Eagles can be described as a 'smash and grab' considering they only accumulated 27% possession, produced one big chance and generated less than half their opponents' xG total (0.66).

Manager Elias Charalampous also oversaw a 1-0 victory in the Romanian top flight against Otelu on September 28, the team's third clean sheet in six.

The Red and Blues have netted just once in each of their past four fixtures, though they were only prevented from scoring once in their past 10 games.

Prior to the his side's two most recent matches, Charalampous had guided the club to just one win in seven, suffering two losses in that period.

FCSB have emerged as victors in their last two at home, but they were beaten in four and held to a stalemate in one of their previous six at Arena Nationala.

The hosts' record at the back has been poor given they have only kept two clean sheets in their last 15 outings, and none in any of the six games leading up to Thursday's clash.

Young Boys have proved to be a threat later in matches, with eight of their last 10 goals coming in the second half of fixtures.

Boss Giorgio Contini's side are yet to face FCSB in a competitive encounter, but the teams did draw 2-2 in a friendly in January 2016.

The visitors responded to their defeat against Panathinaikos with a 4-2 win against Thun in the Swiss Super League on September 28, their sixth win in eight outings.

Young Boys have triumphed in three of their past four fixtures on the road, scoring seven times while conceding on three occasions.

FCSB Europa League form:





W





FCSB form (all competitions):





W



D



D



L



W



W





Young Boys Europa League form:





L





Young Boys form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



L



W





Team News

Given they performed well at the back against Go Ahead Eagles, there is no reason to doubt the selection of FCSB central defenders Siyabonga Ngezana and Mihai Popescu.

Midfielder Florin Tanase is the club's leading scorer this season (six), and he is certain to feature in a double pivot.

Striker Denis Alibec may be flanked by wingers David Miculescu and Juri Cisotti, while number 10 Darius Olaru is set to play in a supportive role.

Young Boys will be tempted to field a similar XI to the team that won last time out, with centre-forwards Sergio Cordova and Armin Gigovic candidates to feature up front.

Sandro Lauper and Edimilson Fernandes may be stationed ahead of centre-backs Tanguy Zoukrou and Loris Benito.

FCSB possible starting lineup:

Tarnovanu; Graovac, Ngezana, Popescu, Kiki; Alhassan, Tanase; Miculescu, Olaru, Cisotti; Alibec

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Keller; Janko, Zoukrou, Benito, Mambwa; Fassnacht, Lauper, Fernandes, Virginius; Cordova, Gigovic

We say: FCSB 1-1 Young Boys

FCSB's struggles in front of goal could continue on Thursday, and their chances of victory will be slim if they fail to improve in the final third.

Young Boys will take confidence from the fact their away performances have been strong of late, and perhaps they will earn a point at Arena Nationala.

