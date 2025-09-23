Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Go Ahead Eagles and FCSB, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Go Ahead Eagles make their Europa League debut on Thursday, when they host FCSB at De Adelaarshorst in the first matchday of the competition's league phase.

Kowet are involved in the main competition for the first time after winning the KNVB Cup last season, and they will face 2006 semi-finalists in their first of at least eight matches.

Match preview

Paul Simonis may have left Go Ahead Eagles, but the club will benefit from his success in the domestic cup last season, when they beat AZ Alkmaar on penalties.

That victory earned them a spot in the Europa League proper for the first time, after previous attempts in the qualifying rounds that ended unsuccessfully.

The club, ranked 129th in UEFA's coefficient standings, will aim to start their first campaign in the competition strongly, seeking to build on their respectable Eredivisie start, which has them in ninth place after six rounds.

While Melvin Boel's team have won only two of their six matches this term, they have suffered just one defeat — a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Sparta Rotterdam a month ago — and have played out three draws.

Remarkably for Boel, his first two league victories since taking charge in Deventer have coincided with clean sheets against FC Volendam (3-0) and in the 2-0 provincial derby win at PEC Zwolle, setting the Overijssel club in good stead ahead of Thursday's Europa League debut.

Facing their opponents from Bucharest will be far from straightforward, even though FCSB's recent run of results provides any opponent with much-needed confidence.

Since defeating Aberdeen 3-0 in the playoff round, securing a 5-2 aggregate victory, Elias Charalambous’s team have gone without a win, recording two top-flight draws against CFR Cluj and Csikszereda before losing 3-1 to Botosani last time out.

That defeat stretched FCSB's poor start to their title defence, leaving the 28-time Romanian champions with just seven points from 10 matches.

Charalambous's team have managed only one league win — in July, a 1-0 victory over Petrolul — alongside four draws and five defeats.

With half of their league fixtures ending in losses, the Red and Blues are beginning their Europa League campaign in undeniably poor form, and it will be interesting to see if the 2006 semi-finalists find comfort on the continental stage.

The Romanian champions progressed through qualifying undefeated, winning both matches against Drita in the third round en route to a 6-3 aggregate triumph, and defeating Aberdeen in the second leg of the playoff after drawing the first leg 2-2.

Now, the Bucharest-based club aim to prolong their four-match unbeaten continental streak at the expense of the Europa League debutants.

Team News

The Go Ahead Eagles may have to navigate Thursday's continental debut without Soren Tengstedt and Pim Saathof, while Julius Dirksen is unlikely to feature.

Milan Smit was the two-goal hero off the bench in the Overijssel derby, and the 22-year-old is pushing for only his second start in all competitions this season.

Although Victor Edvardsen is not leading the way for goals scored for the hosts this season, the forward's two assists — a team high — and 11 chances created — joint-high with Jakob Breum — highlight his value beyond goal scoring.

Even though FCSB appeared unscathed over the weekend, Adrian Sut is absent for the Romanian club due to a foot injury, while Joyskim Dawa remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Despite the team’s struggles for results, Florin Tanase has scored five goals in the top flight, though the forward’s drought is nearing a month.

Mamadou Thiam’s dual threat has been evident in his goals and assists in the league — two each — and the forward aims to add to his total involvement on Thursday.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Twigt; Goudmijn, Breum, Suray; Edvardsen

FCSB possible starting lineup:

Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Popescu, Radunovic; Alhassan, Lixandru; Miculescu, Olaru, Tanase; Thiam

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 FCSB

Although the simplest analysis might be to make Go Ahead Eagles favourites, considering FCSB’s poor league form.

However, the hosts have never been at this stage before, and the Romanian team remains unbeaten in Europe this season, so we embrace caution and predict a score draw in Deventer.

