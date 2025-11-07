Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Feyenoord make the trip to De Adelaarshorst to face Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday looking for the win that could keep them at the top of the Eredivisie table heading into the November international break.

Meanwhile, Go Ahead Eagles have recently dropped down to 11th place in the standings as their inconsistency continues during their Europa League participation.

Match preview

As recently as October 26, Feyenoord had the opportunity to move six points clear of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the standings, as well as extend their unbeaten Eredivisie start to 10 matches.

However, the 3-2 home defeat against their nearest challengers has subsequently led to the two Dutch giants sitting level on 28 points after 11 games.

Against FC Volendam last weekend, it felt imperative that Feyenoord bounced back, and Robin van Persie's team did just that with a timely 3-1 victory over the relegation candidates.

That said, it took an 89th-minute goal to seal that win, and five days later, Feyenoord were unconvincing yet again as they went down 2-0 away to Stuttgart in the Europa League.

Feyenoord have now won five and lost four of their last 10 games in all competitions, keeping just two clean sheets in matches against 10-man Groningen and bottom-placed Heracles.

From Go Ahead Eagles' perspective, this season was always going to be an adventure on the back of their Europa League qualification, and there are no signs that their inconsistency will stop anytime soon.

Since their comeback 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, Go Ahead Eagles have only won one of their last three matches, a 2-0 win over 15th-placed Excelsior.

Away defeats have since been posted against NAC Breda (1-0) and Red Bull Salzburg (2-0), the KNVB-Beker trophy winners now 21st in the Europa League table.

Nevertheless, Melvin Boel will be more concerned about the 11th position in the Eredivisie after just three wins from 11 games, with 17 goals being scored and conceded.

While Go Ahead Eagles may be just seven points adrift of fourth-placed Ajax, they are also only seven points clear of bottom spot.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

W L D L W L

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

D L W W L L

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

D W W W L W

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Team News

Although Boel kept changes to a minimum for the Red Bull Salzburg game, he could decide to freshen his Go Ahead Eagles team up for this match.

Aske Adelgaard, Evert Linthorst and Oscar Petterson are among the most obvious alterations in defence, midfield and attack.

However, the latter has only made one substitute appearance in a month - against Red Bull Salzburg - and the Sweden international may need more time before being trusted from the start.

Van Persie may also want to freshen up his Feyenoord XI after making just the two alterations against Stuttgart.

Leo Sauer could return on the left flank, while Sem Steijn is in line to feature in the number 10 position after missing the Europa League fixture.

Nevertheless, changes at the back are unlikely as Van Persie continues to contend with a lengthy injury list.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Meulensteen, Kramer, Adelgaard; Twigt, Rahmouni; Sivertsen, Goudmijn, Suray; Smit

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Read, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Smal; Valente, Timber; Moussa, Steijn, Sauer; Ueda

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 Feyenoord

Despite Go Ahead Eagles struggling to put together a sustained run of form, they are capable of causing an upset against the leaders. Nevertheless, we are backing Feyenoord to do just enough to keep their noses alongside PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie title race.

