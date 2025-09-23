Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Young Boys and Panathinaikos, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both looking to commence their League Phase campaigns on positive notes, Young Boys and Panathinaikos clash at Stadion Wankdorf on Thursday night in the Europa League.

YB suffered a shock defeat on the weekend on the domestic scene, whilst the Greens were also left disappointed by a late goal in the Greek Super League.

Match preview

Following back-to-back Swiss Super League crowns in 2023 and 2024, six-time Swiss champions Young Boys were forced to settle for a third-placed finish during the 2024-25 campaign after earning 12 fewer points than table-topping Basel, meaning that Europa League football was the maximum on offer.

YB booked their spot in the League Phase of UEFA's second-tier club competition at the end of August, when a pair of victories over Slovakia giants Slovan Bratislava secured led to a 4-2 aggregate success, which included a dramatic 3-2 triumph at Stadion Wankdorf.

Finding the net twice and providing an assist across those two wins over Bratislava, Chris Bedia has made a sensational start to the 2025-26 season, making the net ripple on seven occasions across nine competitive matches after struggling at Hull City in England at the beginning of last term.

Also failing to make a significant impact in the Championship over recent seasons at Norwich City, Christian Fassnacht is back at Stadion Wankdorf as Young Boys fight for Europa League glory, with the attacker managing four goal contributions so far this term.

Making amends will be on the agenda for the hosts on Thursday night following a difficult match on Saturday afternoon, when YB were knocked out of the Swiss Cup at the round-of-32 stage by Aarau - a side who look set to dominate the Swiss Challenger League this season.

Placing second in the Greek Super League last season, Panathinaikos are currently languishing down in 12th spot after a worrying start to the domestic campaign, with their winless spell at the beginning of the top-tier term extending to three matches at the weekend.

Following a goalless first half on Sunday night, former Rangers man Cyriel Dessers fired the Greens ahead and seemingly secured maximum points for the out-of-form hosts, before Olympiacos had a final sting in the tail, with veteran Ayoub El Kaabi bagging a last-minute equaliser.

Due to their commendable league standing in 2024-25, Panathinaikos booked a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League but were knocked out by Scottish outfit Rangers, meaning that four qualifying matches in the Europa League was the route to League Phase football for the Greeks.

After taking a break from European football to play for MLS expansion side Charlotte FC, Karol Swiderski is back in the UEFA ecosystem with the Greens and has started the campaign brightly, scoring two goals in three Super League contests.

Young Boys form (all competitions):

W W W W W L









Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

W D D L W D









Team News

Young Boys remain without the services of Alvyn Sanches, who picked up a serious knee injury near the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

YB's options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Facinet Conte, with the 20-year-old struggling with a muscle injury.

A former Manchester United prospect, Facundo Pellistri is currently in the medical room of Panathinaikos owing to a hamstring problem.

After keeping a clean sheet in the Europa League qualifying match with Samsunspor, Bartlomiej Dragowski should be in net for the Greens on Thursday night.

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Keller; Janko, Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Virginius, Raveloson, Fernandes, Monteiro; Bedia, Gigovic

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Calabria, Palmer-Brown, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Bakasetas, Chirivella, Cerin; Tete, Djuricic, Dessers

We say: Young Boys 1-1 Panathinaikos

After their loss in the Swiss Cup on the weekend, Young Boys will be desperate to make amends on the continental stage at Stadion Wankdorf.

Panathinaikos have struggled in the Greek Super League so far this term but should be good enough for a share of the League Phase spoils in this one.

