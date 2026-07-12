Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola faces £34m exit dilemma despite 'instant' rejection for star earlier this summer

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jul 2026 22:57

Inter Milan are considering a new bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones despite differences in valuation, the latest report has claimed.

There are only four World Cup games left, and while the competition is still drawing eyes from across the globe, Premier League clubs will be busy preparing for the coming season.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, with winger Victor Munoz the team's only signing so far.

Supporters have expressed a desire for the Reds to strengthen their midfield, especially as Curtis Jones has consistently been linked with an exit from Andoni Iraola's side due to the fact he has one year left on his contract.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Inter Milan are discussing a new offer for Jones despite no progress being made after their initial €25m (£21.29m) was rejected in June, but Liverpool are prepared to keep the Englishman if their €40m (£34.06m) valuation is not met.

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Curtis Jones future: Should Liverpool keep midfielder?

A criticism of Jones during his time as a senior Liverpool player has been his reluctance to release the ball quickly, but that has not been the case for the past two seasons.

While the 25-year-old only scored one goal and registered two assists in the Premier League in 2025-26, he primarily operated in deeper areas of the pitch, so he should not have been expected to be a production machine.

The only midfielder in the league last campaign to rank higher than him in terms of passing accuracy (91.6%) was Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (91.7%), while he ranked second across all Premier League players for successful passes in the final third per 90 (22.4).

Jones is also strong when contesting duels, and though he can at times lack concentration, he has been a valuable rotation piece for both Jurgen Klopp and Arne slot.

However, the Reds may ultimately be forced into a sale if Jones does not sign a new contract, but it remains to be seen if they will receive a satisfactory offer.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Liverpool midfield targets: Curtis Jones replacements?

Iraola's style of play is intense, and any new midfield signing must be able to compete physically, so links to the likes of Manu Kone and Ayyoub Bouaddi make sense.

However, the former has only been tentatively linked, while the latter is just 18, and the Reds may face significant competition should they make a move for either star.

Liverpool also need to add a progressive passer from deep if they are to challenge Arsenal for the title, and perhaps they may be able to afford Crystal Palace's hefty demands for Adam Wharton if they were to sell Jones.