Chelsea transfer news: The Blues in 'contact' to sign Crystal Palace star after Liverpool cool interest

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jul 2026 13:54

Chelsea are reportedly in contact over a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton during the summer transfer window.

The Blues have reportedly agreed to sell Andrey Santos to Manchester United in a deal worth £50m, while doubts also remain over the long-term future of Enzo Fernandez.

Wharton joined the Eagles in the January transfer window of 2024 and has established himself as a key player, making 96 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea in contact to sign Adam Wharton?

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Chelsea have reportedly admired Wharton for some time and continue to retain an interest in the England midfielder.

According to CaughtOffside, the Blues have remained in contact with Wharton's representatives to explore the conditions of a potential deal.

Crystal Palace are increasingly confident of keeping Wharton beyond the summer, and a breakthrough is considered unlikely at this stage due to the club's high valuation of the midfielder.

Adam Wharton transfer situation: Advantage Chelsea?

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Wharton has been linked with several of England's top clubs, but none have made a concrete move to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in signing the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder, but they are unlikely to pursue a deal after signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined £185m.

Man Utd were also strongly linked with Wharton, but the Red Devils are close to signing Santos and have other midfield targets despite the proposed move for Ederson appearing likely to collapse.

Liverpool were reportedly prepared to exceed £70m for Wharton in mid-June, but the Reds have since cooled their interest as they prioritise strengthening their attacking options.

The Reds could yet revive their interest later in the transfer window, particularly if Curtis Jones or Alexis Mac Allister leaves Anfield.

With several of the Premier League's leading clubs seemingly no longer in the race, Chelsea could have an advantage in the pursuit of Wharton, although negotiating a deal with Crystal Palace is unlikely to be straightforward.