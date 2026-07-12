Real Madrid transfer news: 'I would buy Olise tomorrow' — two Real Madrid legends push for France's World Cup star transfer

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 11:48

Michael Olise has been one of the standout players of the 2026 World Cup.

The Bayern Munich winger has contributed five assists from six appearances — the most by any player in a single World Cup since Germany's Thomas Hässler in 1994 — and played the full 90 minutes in France's commanding 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco, where he also avoided the yellow card that would have ruled him out of the semi-final against Spain or Belgium on Tuesday.

One more assist would equal Pele's all-time record for most in a single edition of the tournament.

Olise has asked Bayern Munich for a meeting to discuss his future after the World Cup, aware of the growing attention around him. Bayern believe the 24-year-old could be looking for a new challenge, though they have made clear they have no intention of selling.

Real Madrid have officially denied ever contacting the player, and Bayern insider Christian Falk has been equally blunt, describing a summer move as having 'no chance'.

That has not stopped two Real Madrid legends from making their case publicly.

Makelele tells Florentino: 'If there is money to spend on one player, it is him'

© Iconsport / Jess Stiles, ZUMA Press Wire

Claude Makelele, who played for Real Madrid between 2000 and 2003, spoke to ComeOn and revealed he had already raised the subject directly with club president Florentino Perez.

'Michael Olise at Real Madrid? I would be completely in favour. I had the opportunity to speak with President Florentino, and I told him that if there is money to spend on one player, it is him. Olise gives me back the pleasure of watching football, the feeling we had as children: talent, freedom, quality, effectiveness. When he is not on the pitch, you feel his absence. When he is, you sense that at any moment, like Messi, he can do something nobody saw coming.'

Ivan Zamorano — who scored 101 goals in 173 appearances for Real Madrid between 1992 and 1996 — was equally emphatic and went further, sketching out the attack he would build around the Bayern winger.

'I would buy Olise tomorrow. I would play Olise, Mbappe, Vinicius — and bring Enzo Fernandez into midfield. We already have a right-back and a centre-back. With that, we would have a superb team.'

Bayern's asking price and the record that would have to fall

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bringing Olise to the Bernabeu would require Real Madrid to shatter Neymar's world record transfer fee of £188m, set when he joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

Reports have suggested Real Madrid are prepared to table a bid in the region of £189m, which would edge past that figure. Bayern have so far dismissed all speculation, insisting Olise is not available.

The player himself holds a preference for Real Madrid over PSG, who are also interested. A right flank spot at the Bernabeu is available following Dani Carvajal's departure, and Olise would slot in alongside Mbappe, his France captain, at club level. Whether the deal can be done remains another matter entirely.