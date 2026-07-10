Real Madrid transfer news: Mourinho settles Valverde future amid Manchester United interest

By Axel Clody | 10 Jul 2026 11:10

Federico Valverde endured one of the most turbulent seasons of his career, both on and off the pitch.

Despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Jose Mourinho has instructed the club to reject any approach for the Uruguayan this summer, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. The decision reflects the new manager's conviction that Valverde remains a key part of the rebuilding project — regardless of a year that brought controversy on multiple fronts.

Man United 'weighed up' a move — only to be blocked by Mourinho

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Manchester United were weighing up a shock move for Valverde following his training ground bust-up with Tchouameni, with the Red Devils monitoring the situation at the Bernabeu as midfield reinforcements remained high on their summer agenda.

Any prospect of a move, however, has been extinguished by Mourinho. According to Sport, the Portuguese manager was direct in his assessment: he believes Valverde can recover his best form and has asked the board to turn down any approach.

Valverde's contract running until 2029 and a symbolic €1bn release clause — standard practice at the Bernabeu for key players — reinforce that position considerably.

A season of controversies on and off the pitch

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images

On the field, Valverde was far from the influential figure that had made him one of the squad's standout players in recent campaigns.

His best spell came in March, when he scored five goals in five matches including a hat-trick against Manchester City. Beyond that sequence, his performances were widely considered disappointing.

Away from the pitch, a series of damaging episodes compounded the pressure. The most significant came in May, when a physical altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni during a training session resulted in a head wound for Valverde and a subsequent traumatic brain injury that kept him out of action for nearly two weeks.

The club issued a financial sanction. It is understood the Real Madrid dressing room rallied around Tchouameni in the aftermath, with some senior figures pushing for Valverde to be sold.

The friction also extended to the coaching staff under Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa, with Valverde reportedly clashing with both during the season.

The controversies followed Valverde to the 2026 World Cup with Uruguay, where manager Marcelo Bielsa made a remarkable public admission about how far he had gone to accommodate his captain's demands.

'I have never made as many concessions as I made with Valverde,' Bielsa told reporters. 'Before the match against Spain, the players asked me to reduce the amount of information given in team meetings and to adapt the way we trained. Because it was important, and because I believe what they tell me, if I had refused, it would have caused a division.'

The relationship ultimately deteriorated during the tournament and Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage.

Mourinho backs Valverde to bounce back as new captain

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Despite the criticism, Real Madrid believe Valverde can reclaim a leading role.

The club view him as an important leader for the squad's future, particularly following the departure of Dani Carvajal, which is expected to make Valverde the new first captain.

Mourinho shares that assessment, believing the poor season does not erase Valverde's recent record at the Bernabeu and that a fresh environment under new management can restore him to his best.

With no desire to leave the club and the backing of the new coaching staff, Valverde is expected to begin his ninth season in the white shirt. The challenge now is converting that trust into performances, and leaving behind a year defined by controversy.