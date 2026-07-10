Celtic transfer news: £6m striker signing had “no doubts” about joining Martin O’Neill’s side

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jul 2026 11:00 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 11:05

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have announced the signing of striker Camilo Duran from Qarabag FK.

The 24-year-old Colombian has penned a five-year contract and arrives from the Azerbaijan Premier League runners-up for an undisclosed fee, believed to be worth £6m.

Celtic's new No.11 had emerged as a primary target for the Glaswegian giants following a stellar season with Qarabag, where he impressed both domestically and in the Champions League.

He scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games for Qarabag across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, including five goals scored in 10 Champions League outings.

Comfortable operating across the frontline as a centre-forward or out wide, Duran has become Celtic’s first signing of the summer transfer window and their first since the permanent appointment of manager Martin O'Neill.

“I'm very happy, it's a dream come true to sign for a big club like Celtic, the biggest in Scotland, and I'm just excited to get going and score lots of goals,” Duran told CelticPlayer.

Duran targeting Champions League success at Celtic

“When I first heard of the interest there was absolutely no doubt in my mind and I'm just excited to get playing with the boys.

“It was a dream come true playing in the Champions League,” he said. “That's what you dream of as a kid, so to score goals was amazing and that's what I want to continue doing here, scoring goals in the Champions League.

“I give it my all in every game, with a lot of effort and dedication, and hopefully the goals will come.

“It's an honour to be the first Colombian to play for Celtic. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid (to play for my country) and I hope that being here at Celtic and working well, then one day that will become true.

“I’ve told the manager how happy I am to be here and that I will hopefully repay him with my performances. It's a real honour to wear this jersey and I hope that this year we'll be champions.”

Celtic have already begun their pre-season campaign, drawing 1-1 with Shelbourne on Tuesday, and Duran could be ready to make his debut for the club in a friendly against Sporting Lisbon next Tuesday.

Duran could make his competitive debut for the Hoops when they begin the defence of their Scottish top-flight title at home to Dundee on August 3, before entering the Champions League playoff rounds.