Preview: Rosenborg vs Kristiansund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 10:26

Rosenborg play host to Kristiansund on Sunday with both clubs in need of a victory to end the weekend outside of the relegation zone.

These two teams sit in 15th and 14th position in the Eliteserien table respectively, with the home side having Freyr Alexandersson in the dugout for the first time.

Match preview

Having finished in seventh place last season, it came as little surprise during the break in action that Rosenborg chiefs reacted with a change in manager.

With Alexandersson available after his recent departure from Brann, the the 43-year-old has been handed the chance to kickstart Rosenborg's campaign and his own career.

Just 11 points have been accumulated from their opening 11 matches, while Rosenborg also only have nine goals to their name.

However, two of those came in their last league encounter against Bodo/Glimt, with Troillongan earning a 2-2 draw with the second-placed team.

That has been backed up by a 2-1 victory over Molde in a friendly earlier this month, the signs strengthening that Rosenborg have the quality to haul themselves out of trouble.

© Imago

As for Kristiansund, they went into the break with two successive defeats, losing to Viking and Valerenga respectively.

Amund Skiri now has much to ponder for the resumption of action, with Kristiansund now just four points above bottom spot.

Their only win in seven games came against a Lillestrom side that had two players sent off, yet it should not get ignored that Kristiansund remain just three points behind seventh place.

In their most recent friendly on July 3, Kristiansund posted a 2-1 success away at Brann, a much-needed confidence booster ahead of their biggest game of the season so far.

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Kristiansund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

© Imago

Alexandersson has decisions to make over his first official Rosenborg XI, the temptation likely to be there to stick rather than twist.

However, Simen Bolkan Nordli could feature on the left flank having scored in the friendly win over Molde.

Dino Islamovic scored a double against Bodo/Glimt last time out, his only two league goals of the season.

Meanwhile, Kristiansund forward Leander Alvheim has netted five of his club's 11 league goals in 2026.

Mustapha Isah suffered an injury in the 3-1 defeat to Valerenga in May, but the winger was named on the substitutes' bench for the friendly with Brann on July 3.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Witry, Volden, Nemcik, Mortensen; Duris, Bomholt, Vaananen, Nordli; Islamovic, Chiakha

Kristiansund possible starting lineup:

Saether; Munksgaard, Williamsen, Juliusson, Flex; Ronning, Igor, Odegard; Kilen, Alvheim, Isah

We say: Rosenborg 2-0 Kristiansund

Although Rosenborg sit below their next opponents in the standings, this is a fresh start under Alexandersson who will be determined to make an instant impression. With that in mind, we are backing Rosenborg to come through with a hard-earned victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.