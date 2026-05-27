Preview: Rosenborg vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 28 May 2026 00:13

Bodo/Glimt travel to Lerkendal Stadion to face Rosenborg knowing that victory would significantly strengthen their pursuit of the Eliteserien title.

The home side have endured a difficult league campaign so far, sitting 15th in the Eliteserien table with just eight points, while Bodo/Glimt are third and looking to close the gap on leaders Viking FK.

Match preview

The entire football world took notice of Bodo/Glimt during their extraordinary run in the 2025-26 Champions League, where they stunned the continent by defeating giants such as Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Based north of the Arctic Circle and accustomed to playing in freezing conditions, the Norwegian side captured the imagination of football fans everywhere after reaching the knockout stages on their debut appearance in the competition.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side defeated both Manchester City and Atletico Madrid during the league phase before overcoming Inter Milan across two legs in the knockout playoffs, eventually seeing their remarkable journey end against Sporting.

Attention now returns to domestic matters, where Bodo/Glimt are playing catch-up in the title race, currently sitting five points behind Viking.

Recent form has been encouraging, with the visitors winning each of their last three league matches, most recently defeating Brann 3-1 in the Eliteserien.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rosenborg, meanwhile, are desperate for points as they attempt to climb away from the bottom end of the table, although facing Bodo/Glimt represents a daunting challenge given current form.

The Troll Children have managed just one win in their last six league matches and have lost three of their previous four outings.

Alexander Tettey’s side have suffered consecutive defeats against Aalesund and KFUM Oslo, while already conceding 16 goals this season.

Their biggest issue, however, has been at the opposite end of the pitch, because despite scoring twice against Lillestrom, Rosenborg have still failed to reach double figures for goals scored and currently possess the league’s weakest attacking record.

Recent head-to-head meetings also favour Bodo/Glimt, with Rosenborg winning just one of the last six encounters between the two sides, although five of the previous 10 meetings have ended level.

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D D L W L L

Rosenborg form (all competitions):

D D L W L L

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W L W W W

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran/Iconosport

Rosenborg will be without defender Jonas Svensson after he sustained a thigh injury earlier this month, and he is not expected to return before July.

Likewise, Adrian Nilsen Pereira remains sidelined with a knock and is still several weeks away from first-team action, although Tettey otherwise has no major injury concerns.

Bodo/Glimt will also be missing several key players due to international duty with Norway ahead of their friendly against Sweden, including Jens Petter Hauge, Patrick Berg and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

The visitors are also without midfielder Ulrik Saltnes because of a groin injury, while Sondre Fet is likewise expected to miss out.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Witry, Volden, Nemcik, Dahl; Sahsah, Vaananen, Bomholt, Ceide; Chiakha, Islamovic.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Maatta, Aleesami, Bjortuft, Sjovold; Kitolano, Auklend, Evjen; Bassi, Hogh, Blomberg.

We say: Rosenborg 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt head into the contest in excellent form after winning three successive league matches, whereas Rosenborg are attempting to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

The home side have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous eight meetings against Bodo/Glimt, and we expect the visitors’ superior quality and momentum to guide them towards another important victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.