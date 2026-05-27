Choose your own England World Cup legends XI: Does Harry Kane make the cut ahead of 2026 tournament's opening game?

By Anthony Nolan | 27 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 00:21

England fans have been waiting almost 60 years to see their country lift the World Cup, and given that the vast majority of Three Lions supporters were not even born the last time the nation won the tournament, they will be desperate for success this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side kick off their World Cup 2026 campaign against Group L opponents Croatia on June 17, before clashing with Ghana on June 23, and rounding off the opening stage when they face Panama on June 27.

Despite a number of controversial squad selection decisions, the Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and the 26-man group heading to North America - led by all-time top-scorer Harry Kane - will cement themselves as legends if they can bring the trophy back to England this summer.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to select your best XI of England legends - be sure to share your selections with your friends and on social media!

Who are England's biggest World Cup legends?

© Imago

England have been blessed with a plethora of immense talent over the decades, but the nation lacks the silverware to match the calibre of players they have fielded since winning the World Cup in 1966.

However, while the likes of Bobby Moore - who earned 108 caps and led the '66 winners - and talismanic attacking midfielder Bobby Charlton live long in the memory of Three Lions fans, there are legends to be found in almost every era.

For example, current captain Kane has scored more than any other player in the nation's history, and coming off the back of a 61-goal season for Bayern Munich, the 32-year-old will be raring to go.

If Kane can lift the trophy this summer, then he will be remembered alongside fellow great Jimmy Greaves, who missed out on the 1966 final through injury but managed to hit home 44 goals in just 57 national team appearances.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham may not have laid his hands on any silverware during his international career, but he was a part of some of the most famous moments in England's modern footballing story.

Debates still rage on to this day about the inability of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes to fit together, despite all three being amongst the finest of their era in the centre of the park.

The midfield maestros of England's 'golden generation' deserve a spot on an all-time XI for their respective clubs, but did they do enough in a Three Lions shirt to make the cut here?

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Gordon Banks's exploits in the 1966 World Cup - and his famous save against Pele in 1970 - regularly earn him the all-timer spot between the sticks for England fans.