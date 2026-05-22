England World Cup squad: Best XI from players who won't feature for Three Lions in North America

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 14:30

On Friday morning (May 22), England manager Thomas Tuchel announced his final 26-man squad for this summer's World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The major tournament cohort is the first to be selected by someone other than Gareth Southgate in a decade, and the German boss has certainly ruffled a few feathers with his bold selections.

Here, Sports Mole puts together a best XI of England players who will be watching the North American occasion from home this summer, as the Three Lions fight for their first trophy since 1966.

Possibly the position of least contention, the goalkeeping ranks of England are filled by Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford, leaving no room for Newcastle man Nick Pope on the plane.

Despite doing well to beat Aaron Ramsdale to first-choice status at St James' Park this season, the 34-year-old is an expected absentee, especially considering his limitations with the ball at his feet during previous England appearances.

© Imago

The first superstar of the omitted XI, Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best passer in world football on his day, but a mixture of injury issues and Tuchel tactics means that he will watch the World Cup from home.

The former Liverpool hero has started just 14 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this season, with fitness problems allowing Reece James and Tino Livramento to steal a march in the race for a Three Lions berth.

This one stings. Harry Maguire was a key player during England's rise from Icelandic embarrassment to back-to-back European Championship finals under the reign of steady Southgate.

The 33-year-old has been left 'shocked and gutted' by Tuchel's decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad, with the defender snubbed despite his impressive displays for Michael Carrick's Manchester United this season.

An understandable omission, Levi Colwill has played just 135 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea this season following a prolonged spell on the sidelines because of an injury setback.

Nevertheless, the central defender is an exciting prospect with plenty of England experiences ahead of him - the same cannot be said for Newcastle's Dan Burn, who has snuck into Tuchel's 26-man squad.

With the towering Burn doing enough to make the World Cup squad, fellow Newcastle man Lewis Hall must be scratching his head wondering what more he could have done over the course of this season.

The ex-Chelsea defender impressed in the Premier League and the Champions League this term, proving a match for world-class talent such as Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in European competition.

Defensive midfield: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Playing 45 minutes during England's March camp, Adam Wharton was certainly in Tuchel's thinking ahead of the World Cup, however, the Crystal Palace hero has been cruelly left out of the squad.

The youngster has seemingly lost out on a plane seat to the experienced Jordan Henderson, who has been selected on the basis of his leadership qualities and ability to drive standards in the camp.

© Imago / Visionhaus

The sheer volume of attacking talent left out of Tuchel's squad means that we are forced to drop Nottingham Forest sweetheart Morgan Gibbs-White down to a deeper midfield role in our XI.

Providing 18 goal contributions in the Premier League and helping the Tricky Trees reach a European semi-final, the 26-year-old is mightily unfortunate to miss out on the World Cup this summer.

Attacking midfield: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer's signature 'cold' celebration has a chance of making an appearance in the World Cup this summer, but only if Aston Villa hero Morgan Rogers finds the net for Tuchel's Three Lions.

Once again, the 24-year-old has failed to hit the heights of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, with the England boss snubbing the attacker's game-changing potential for Ivan Toney and Noni Madueke.

Right wing: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Tumbling towards the status of a Championship player at West Ham, Jarrod Bowen has failed to make the 26-man cut this summer, despite registering eight goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this term.

The omission of the 29-year-old is hardly a surprise given that he has rarely looked like anything other than a willing runner in a Three Lions shirt, with Madueke performing well during the World Cup qualifiers.

Left wing: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

With Palmer in the central role, we are following in the footsteps of Southgate and shoehorning Phil Foden into an England XI on the left wing - a decision that will surely upset the attacking balance in our hypothetical matches.

Boasting six Premier League titles and a Champions League success with Manchester City, the 25-year-old consistently fails to translate his club form onto the international scene, with Tuchel deciding to leave the forward at home.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Striker: Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Bagging 23 Premier League goals across the past two seasons for Brighton, Danny Welbeck will feel as if he had done enough to earn a surprise England recall ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The former Manchester United man and Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been beaten to a spot on the plane by Toney, who is a penalty monster and has enjoyed a 42-goal campaign in the heat of Saudi Arabia this season.

SPORT MOLE'S BEST OMITTED ENGLAND XI

© Iconsport

England best omitted XI (4-3-3): Pope; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Colwill, Hall; Wharton, Gibbs-White, Palmer; Bowen, Foden, Welbeck