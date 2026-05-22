Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick could be on verge of first Red Devils signing as deal for 26-year-old 'progresses'

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 14:06 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 14:08

Manchester United have reportedly 'made progress' in their attempts to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta BC during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to bring in three new central midfielders this summer, as Casemiro is leaving on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on.

Man United are said to be long-term admirers of Ederson, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, discussions over a five-year contract have taken place.

Jacobs claims that the 20-time English champions are yet to make an official offer, but 'progress has been made' in discussions between the two clubs.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Man United transfer news: Ederson could become Carrick's first signing as Red Devils head coach

"Talks are progressing between Manchester United and Atalanta for Ederson and progress has been made. No formal offer as of Friday morning but that could change relatively quickly. Ederson and MUFC have discussed terms over a five-year contract," said the journalist on X.

Atalanta are believed to be willing to sell Ederson for €45m (£40m) this summer, which would make him a bargain considering the current market.

The 26-year-old has not been selected in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, but he has been in strong form for Atalanta this season, making 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the process.

Ederson has two goals and one assist in 30 Serie A appearances this season, while he featured on nine occasions in the 2025-26 Champions League before Atalanta's elimination.

In total, the midfielder has made 180 appearances for his current club, scoring 16 goals and registering six assists in the process.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Man United will overhaul their midfield this summer

Man United overhauled their attack last summer, signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and all three have contributed to the Red Devils securing third spot in the Premier League table and a return to the Champions League for next season.

The Red Devils are hopeful that boosting their midfield will have a similar impact, potentially pushing the club into the Premier League title conversation next term.

Michael Carrick has now been confirmed as Man United's head coach on a contract until June 2028, and the Englishman is said to be firmly involved in the transfer conversations.

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