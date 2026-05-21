Man United transfer news: What Casemiro's "fantastic" farewell means for Michael Carrick as £70m hole set to emerge

By Lewis Nolan | 22 May 2026 00:34

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has confirmed that Casemiro has played his final game for the club, but his exit will leave a void.

The Red Devils will bring the curtains down on their 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Some fans had hoped that they would get one final glimpse of Casemiro in a United shirt before the £70m signing's contract expired, but he has already made his farewell appearance.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game on Sunday, Carrick revealed that a decision was made with the midfielder to not play again, saying: "It just felt the right time, I think, for Cassie, and it was decided, he's part of that as well, so it was the right time.

"We decided that last week would be his last game, so I think that went well, as well as we all could have hoped to be honest, and he's been fantastic.

"I've said a lot of things about Cassie and how well he's done for me since I've been here and for the whole club, but yeah, it was decided that it was a good time for him to finish, really."

Casemiro's last game for United came against Nottingham Forest on May 17, and it could be argued that ending his career on a high at Old Trafford is better than playing in a potentially difficult away fixture.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Manchester United summer targets: Who should Carrick sign?

The exit of Casemiro will deprive United of an experienced head in the dressing room, as while the 34-year-old has undoubtedly declined, he was still able to provide some stability next to Kobbie Mainoo.

The 21-year-old is likely to be an automatic pick for Carrick next season, and if he is to continue on his upward trajectory, signing a robust partner in the summer will be essential.

CASEMIRO 2025-26 STATS Games: 35 Starts: 33 Goals: 9 Assists: 2

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion and Elliot Anderson have been linked, though the latter has been touted as a target for Manchester City.

The Brighton midfielder is only 22 and has endured a difficult campaign at the Amex, so perhaps bringing in an experienced pro alongside the Cameroonian would be beneficial, someone such as James Garner of Everton.

Whether the Toffees man would be willing to resign for United after they sold him to the Merseysiders in 2022 remains to be seen, though the chance to feature regularly at Old Trafford could be tempting.

Casemiro exit: How should midfielder be remembered?

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid as a five-time winner of the Champions League, but he was 30 when he made the switch, and the £70m fee was arguably a significant overpay.

The Brazilian played a part in United winning both an EFL Cup and FA Cup title under Erik ten Hag, though his form in England has been mixed, something that pundit Jamie Carragher was keen to point out when he infamously lambasted the midfielder in 2024.

While he should ultimately be remembered by fans for his contributions on the pitch, the club's hierarchy should look towards Casemiro as a warning against signing stars already past their best.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!