Preview: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 22 May 2026 00:31

In match two of their three-game MLS homestand, Inter Miami will welcome the Philadelphia Union to Nu Stadium in South Beach on Sunday.

A 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers has the defending league champions sitting second in the Eastern Conference, while the Union are dead last, drawing the Columbus Crew 1-1 the last time out.

Match preview

At last, Miami gave their fans something to cheer about this past weekend, claiming their first regular-season triumph at Nu Stadium.

As a result, they are just two points below Nashville SC for first in the conference, though they have played one match more.

On Sunday, Angel Guillermo Hoyos’s men have a chance to win consecutive domestic home games in the regular season for the first time since October of last year.

Meanwhile, the Herons could also collect successive clean sheets at home in this competition for the first time since February to March 2024.

Miami have yet to collect maximum points at home versus Eastern Conference opposition this year, conceding a combined seven goals on those three occasions.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their previous five meetings with Philadelphia across all competitions, having won their last three MLS matches against them in the Sunshine State.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While year one under Bradley Carnell could not have gone much better for the Union in the regular season, year two is a completely different story.

The former St. Louis City boss has seen his team lose nine matches in this competition already, one more than they suffered in 2025 when they finished first in the East heading into the playoffs.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid dropping points in at least eight consecutive league games for the first time since May to July 2024 (10).

While their only victory in the competition this year occurred as the visitors (2-1 at CF Montreal), on Sunday they could suffer four straight defeats domestically away from home for the first time since June to July 2024.

The Union have given up multiple goals in six of their eight MLS road encounters this season, while allowing 24 overall, only nine fewer than they gave up at the end of the previous regular season.

Philly have not won an MLS outing in Florida since claiming a 1-0 triumph over Orlando City back in July 2022.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

There is one injury concern for Miami heading into this weekend as Tadeo Allende will likely be sidelined with a knee injury.

Lionel Messi has five goals in his last four regular-season affairs as he and German Berterame netted in their victory over the Timbers.

In Philly, Frankie Westfield has a sore hip, Quinn Sullivan is questionable due to a knee issue, Japhet Sery Larsen has a shoulder problem, Eddy Davis is dealing with a hamstring strain and Jesus Bueno is unlikely to feature because of an ankle injury.

Olwethu Makhanya will be suspended for this contest, while Milan Iloski had their only strike in a draw with the Crew.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Mura, Lujan, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Harriel, Martinez, Mbaizo, Bender; C. Sullivan, Lukic, Jacques, Vassilev; Iloski, Damiani

We say: Inter Miami 3-1 Philadelphia Union

The Union’s backline in 2026 are a far cry from a year ago, and a side as creative and decisive in front of goal as Miami should be able to make them pay.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.