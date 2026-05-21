Preview: Real Betis vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 21 May 2026 23:20 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 23:21

Levante will look to secure La Liga survival when they travel to La Cartuja for Saturday's clash with Real Betis.

The visitors head into the final round of fixtures in 15th place in La Liga, while Betis are already guaranteed a fifth-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Match preview

Betis wrapped up fifth place in La Liga with a narrow 2-1 victory in their most recent home game against Elche earlier this month.

As a result of La Liga receiving an extra Champions League place, Betis are now looking forward to competing in UEFA's elite club competition for the first time since the 2005-06 group stage.

Los Verdiblancos have also achieved a top-seven finish for a sixth consecutive season under Manuel Pellegrini, representing a significant improvement from just one such finish in the five seasons prior to the Chilean's arrival in 2020.

Pellegrini's side will be aiming to return to winning ways in their final outing of the season after their seven-game unbeaten league run came to an end in last Sunday's 3-1 away defeat to La Liga champions Barcelona.

They still have a chance to extend their unbeaten run at their temporary home at La Cartuja, having gone 10 home league games without defeat since losing to Barcelona in December (W5, D5).

Betis have also won five of their previous six home games against Levante (L1), including their last three.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Levante head into the final day in a five-team battle to stay up, with two points separating them from the bottom two ahead of the final round of games.

The Granotes are in a strong position to avoid an immediate return to the second tier after winning six of their previous nine matches (D1, L2), including maximum points in each of their last three games.

After pulling off 3-2 victories over Osasuna and Celta Vigo, Luis Castro's side claimed a vital 2-0 win in last Sunday's clash against Mallorca - a result that lifted the Granotes out of the drop zone and left the Los Bermellones on the brink of relegation.

Carlos Espi opened the scoring with his 10th La Liga goal of the season before Kervin Arriaga netted the all-important second goal in the 85th minute, just moments after Levante's Roger Brugue and Mallorca's Johan Mojica had been given their marching orders for violent conduct.

Dela's late penalty miss proved inconsequential as Levante celebrated a fifth consecutive home win, meaning that they only need a point to guarantee their status as a top-flight club.

Even if they lose at La Cartuja, they will only drop into the bottom three if Girona beat Elche, Osasuna pick up at least a point against Getafe, and Mallorca fail to beat Real Oviedo.

If they are able to win this Saturday, it would see them clinch back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season.

Real Betis La Liga form:

W D W D W L

Levante La Liga form:

W D L W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / GSI / Icon Sport

The hosts remain without the injured trio of Marc Bartra, Aitor Ruibal and Angel Ortiz.

Midfielder Sergi Altimira is a major doubt after sitting out the defeat to Barcelona with a calf issue.

Defender Diego Llorente and forward Cucho Hernandez are available for selection after serving one-match bans for an accumulation of yellow cards.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Unai Elgezabal and Carlos Alvarez due to knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Brugue is suspended for the final game of the season, while Jeremy Toljan is a doubt after being forced off in the first half against Mallorca.

Victor Garcia should be available for selection after returning from training following his absence on matchday 37.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Fornals, Amrabat, Isco; Antony, Abde, Cucho

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Dela, Moreno, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Arriaga, Martinez, Losada; Espi, Romero

We say: Real Betis 3-1 Levante

Betis may have little to play for, but they will still be keen to finish the season with a strong performance in front of their supporters, and considering they have won their last two home games, we think they will claim all three points to leave Levante relying on results elswhere in the battle to remain in the division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.