Eli Junior Kroupi: Four clubs that could sign £100m-rated 'Premier League title decider'

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 May 2026 20:12

Eli Junior Kroupi is one of the most talked-about teenagers in world football right now — if not the hottest property on the planet — following a stunning debut campaign with Bournemouth that has attracted interest from several of Europe's elite clubs.

Signed for around £11m from Lorient in February 2025, the then-18-year-old forward remained at the French side until the end of the 2024-25 campaign before completing his switch to the Cherries last summer.

The French-born attacker has not looked back since arriving on the south coast, netting 13 goals in the top flight, the latest of which came in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on May 19 – a result that confirmed Arsenal as Premier League champions.

The Citizens, who needed nothing less than a win to take their title pursuit to the final day, fell behind at the Vitality Stadium in the closing stages of the first half when Kroupi sent a right-footed effort beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the far corner.

Despite failing to hold on after conceding a late equaliser, Bournemouth secured their first European qualification in the club's history, while Kroupi's strike saw him break the record for the most Premier League goals scored by a teenager in a debut season.

The 19-year-old's exploits have sent his stock soaring, with the Cherries reportedly placing a £100m price tag on him following interest from elite suitors including Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Paris Saint-Germain.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at four Premier League clubs that could sign Kroupi this summer, weighing their attacking needs and where he would fit best.

Four clubs that could sign Eli Junior Kroupi

ARSENAL

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Who better to want Kroupi in their ranks than Arsenal supporters, not solely for his ability but for the emotional pull of a teenager who played a defining role in ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title with that strike against the Citizens?

Affection for the French attacker has soared on the red side of North London following his impact on the title race, with calls growing among the Gunners faithful for the club — already publicly linked with the forward — to make a concrete move.

That sentiment is understandable, especially given Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to settle their forward line in recent seasons, and while Viktor Gyokeres played his part in the title charge after arriving at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the Swede has been less prolific than many envisaged for a marquee signing of his calibre.

A potential departure for Gabriel Jesus could open up a clear need for another natural number nine, and Kroupi fits the profile neatly, with the 19-year-old's versatility adding further appeal to a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

Beyond leading the line, the Bournemouth man has also dropped into a deeper role for Andoni Iraola this season, and that flexibility could prove invaluable when Arsenal require directness in the final third, particularly in tight matches where breaking down low blocks has been an issue.

Liverpool

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Arne Slot splashed a record-breaking £446m to reinforce his title-winning squad in the summer of 2025, with the Reds twice smashing the British transfer record to add further menace to what already looked a fearsome attack.

However, a disappointing follow-up campaign under the Dutchman has left Liverpool facing a likely rebuild, and they must also navigate the departure of one of their greatest-ever forwards in Mohamed Salah.

That opens the door for a potential move for Kroupi, who has reportedly been personally identified by Slot as a priority target, with the Merseyside outfit said to be ready to step up their pursuit of the teenager.

The long-term unavailability of Hugo Ekitike — who is not expected to return from his ruptured Achilles tendon until early 2027 at the earliest — combined with Alexander Isak's stop-start debut season at Anfield further strengthens the case for adding Kroupi this summer.

With a strike every 121 minutes in the Premier League this season — bettered only by Erling Haaland — the 19-year-old's clinical edge would also ease the burden of replacing Salah's near-guaranteed haul of 20-plus goals.

© Imago / News Images

INEOS were reported to have held a secret meeting with Bournemouth over potential player business, and, while specifics of the talks were not made public, it is reasonable to assume Kroupi's name was on the agenda, with the teenager believed to have caught the eye of the 13-time Premier League winners.

Under Michael Carrick — who replaced Ruben Amorim in January and has just been confirmed on a permanent two-year deal — the Red Devils have been driven largely by Bruno Fernandes's brilliance, with the Portuguese midfielder on the brink of breaking the English top-flight assist record.

There are suggestions that Fernandes could have already set a new mark before United's final fixture of the campaign but for some wastefulness from his frontmen; Bryan Mbeumo was also guilty against Nottingham Forest, although his goal in the same match brought the captain level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne on 20 assists.

While summer signing Benjamin Sesko is beginning to find his stride, leaning solely on the Slovenian for goals would carry obvious risk, and Kroupi would be a logical addition, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee widely expected to depart Old Trafford this window.

Chelsea

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Chelsea are also reportedly in the race for Kroupi, who could offer a long-awaited solution to what has been an underwhelming run of attacking recruitment at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

Nicolas Jackson, who was brought in from Villarreal in the summer of 2023, was decent at best for the Blues and drew sustained criticism for his wastefulness in front of goal before being loaned out to Bayern Munich at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The west London club attempted to plug that gap by adding Joao Pedro and Liam Delap last summer, and while the Brazilian has settled smoothly in his debut campaign, the Englishman — the more natural out-and-out number nine of the pair — has struggled to make his mark.

That makes Kroupi a logical target, particularly with Jackson set to be moved on permanently after Bayern declined to trigger the buy clause, and the French teenager fits BlueCo's recruitment blueprint to a tee: a young, high-ceiling talent capable of being locked down on a long-term contract.

Newly appointed boss Xabi Alonso, who arrives on July 1 after agreeing to a four-year deal, built his Bayer Leverkusen attacks around mobile, technically sharp forwards capable of pressing from the front and combining in tight spaces — exactly the profile Kroupi has shown on the south coast this season.