Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye shock move for Man City ace hailed as the 'next Kevin De Bruyne'

By Lewis Blain | 21 May 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 13:32

Arsenal could be preparing one of the more unexpected moves of the summer transfer window, with fresh reports suggesting they are monitoring developments surrounding Tijjani Reijnders.

The Dutch midfielder only arrived at Manchester City in a £46.5 million deal last summer, but uncertainty over his long-term role at the Etihad has already begun to generate interest from elsewhere.

With Gunners boss Mikel Arteta still looking to strengthen a title-winning squad, Reijnders is emerging as a surprise name to watch.

Arsenal could be surprise suitors for Tijjani Reijnders this summer

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are understood to have placed Reijnders on their wider list of midfield targets as they continue assessing options ahead of the transfer window.

The Netherlands international enjoyed an encouraging start to life at City after arriving from AC Milan, providing 12 of his 15 goal contributions before the turn of the year, and showing glimpses of the qualities that persuaded the club to spend heavily.

However, his role has become less secure as the season progressed. Competition for places within City's midfield has intensified, and the 27-year-old has reportedly grown frustrated by inconsistent playing time.

That situation has alerted several clubs, with the north Londoners among the top teams monitoring developments.

How much would Man City sell Tijjani Reijnders for?

© Imago

City are said to be willing open to discussions if offers arrive around the £45 million mark, effectively allowing them to recoup much of the fee spent to sign him last year.

Such a valuation may appeal to Arsenal given the current state of the market, where proven midfielders with experience at elite clubs often command significantly larger sums.

Any final decision may also hinge on City's own midfield plans, as the club continue to be linked with major additions and potential movement involving players such as Elliot Anderson and Rodri could have a knock-on effect.

Tijjani Reijnders was touted as the 'next Kevin De Bruyne' at Man City

© Imago / Action Plus

Comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne arrived almost immediately after Reijnders’ early performances, though the midfielder himself has consistently played down those expectations.

He has stressed that his profile is very different, viewing himself as a box‑to‑box No.8 rather than a pure creative playmaker.

That distinction matters because being labelled “the next De Bruyne” was always an unrealistic burden for any player to carry.

Reijnders has not failed at Manchester City, but his debut season has unfolded in a challenging environment where competition is fierce, and rhythm has been difficult to establish.

At Arsenal, however, the appeal is not in finding a De Bruyne clone. It is in adding a technically gifted, hard‑working, and all‑round midfielder who can bring depth, energy and quality to an already impressive title-winning team.