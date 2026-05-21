Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Crystal Palace: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Ben White latest

Playing their first match as 2025-26 Premier League champions, Arsenal can look forward to a guard of honour when they visit Crystal Palace in the final gameweek of the campaign.
The Gunners exploded into euphoria on Tuesday evening, when Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth ensured that they could not be caught at the top of the Premier League table.
Victory in gameweek 38 would take Arsenal up to 85 points for their triumphant campaign, before all roads lead to Budapest for the Champions League final.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Palace, who likely have one eye on their Conference League final vs. Rayo Vallecano too.
David Raya
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)
David Raya reported a "dead back, dead glute and dead shoulder" after Monday's 1-0 victory over Burnley, but the Golden Glove winner is not a serious concern for the trip to Selhurst Park.
Ben White
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
In contrast, Ben White has already played his final game of the season, having sustained a serious MCL injury against West Ham United earlier this month.
Jurrien Timber
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)
Out since before the March international break with a severe groin injury, Jurrien Timber's chances of making the Champions League final and World Cup 'do not look rosy', according to Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.
Mikel Merino
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Foot
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)
Mikel Merino is entering the final stages of his recovery from a foot operation, but it would be a surprise to see the midfielder included in the squad on Sunday.
ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Arsenal have no players banned for this match.