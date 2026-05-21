Premier League Gameweek 38
Crystal Palace
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
Selhurst Park
Arsenal

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Crystal Palace: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Ben White latest

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Raya, White, Timber latest: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Palace
© Imago

Playing their first match as 2025-26 Premier League champions, Arsenal can look forward to a guard of honour when they visit Crystal Palace in the final gameweek of the campaign.

The Gunners exploded into euphoria on Tuesday evening, when Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth ensured that they could not be caught at the top of the Premier League table.

Victory in gameweek 38 would take Arsenal up to 85 points for their triumphant campaign, before all roads lead to Budapest for the Champions League final.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Palace, who likely have one eye on their Conference League final vs. Rayo Vallecano too.

David Raya

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

David Raya reported a "dead back, dead glute and dead shoulder" after Monday's 1-0 victory over Burnley, but the Golden Glove winner is not a serious concern for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Ben White

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

In contrast, Ben White has already played his final game of the season, having sustained a serious MCL injury against West Ham United earlier this month.

Jurrien Timber

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 30 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

Out since before the March international break with a severe groin injury, Jurrien Timber's chances of making the Champions League final and World Cup 'do not look rosy', according to Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Mikel Merino is entering the final stages of his recovery from a foot operation, but it would be a surprise to see the midfielder included in the squad on Sunday.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for this match.

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