Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Athletic Bilbao: Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Andrey Lunin updates

Real Madrid will conclude a disappointing season when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
After losing 2-0 to rivals Barcelona in a Clasico that officially ended the title race, Real Madrid returned to winning ways against relegated Real Oviedo before they recorded a 1-0 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last weekend.
The second-placed side will attempt to make it three consecutive victories without conceding in what will be Alvaro Arbeloa's final game in the dugout.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the meeting with Athletic, who will want to produce a strong display in Ernesto Valverde's final match in charge.
Federico Valverde
© Imago
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Head
Possible return date: May 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)
Valverde has missed the last three games with the head injury that he suffered in a well-publicised altercation with Aurlien Tchouameni at Valdebebas, the club's training facility.
The current expectation is that the Uruguayan will make his return in the season finale against Athletic on Sunday.
Andriy Lunin
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: May 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)
Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper, Lunin, will return to the squad after missing the last two matches due to illness.
Arda Guler
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Guler has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury. The Turkish international has recently returned to training, but with the World Cup set to start next month, he will not be risked in the final La Liga game of the season.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo has been ruled out of the World Cup and is at risk of missing the rest of the calendar year after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of March.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Like Rodrgyo, Militao will also miss Brazil's World Cup campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury in last month's win over Alaves. The centre-back has since undergone an operation and is now undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process.
Ferland Mendy
© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy could miss up to five months of action after sustaining a serious injury in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol at the start of May.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the final game of the season.