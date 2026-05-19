Man Utd transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'keen' on £30m Red Devils star for his first Real Madrid signing

By Lewis Blain | 19 May 2026 12:28

Manchester United could face an unexpected transfer dilemma this summer as Jose Mourinho reportedly eyes a shock reunion with Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid.

Dalot has become a dependable figure at Old Trafford in recent seasons and has continued to feature regularly under interim boss Michael Carrick, who is expected to take the role permanently.

Now, with Mourinho agreeing verbal terms with Madrid, speculation over the Portuguese defender’s future has resurfaced once again.

Diogo Dalot eyed by incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho

© Imago

According to fresh reports from Spain, Mourinho is 'keen' to make Dalot one of his first transfer targets if he takes over at Real Madrid this summer.

The connection between the pair is well established. Mourinho was the manager who brought Dalot to United from Porto in 2018 for around £19 million. Although he left Old Trafford shortly afterwards, the Portuguese full‑back has since developed into a reliable first‑team regular and remains highly regarded.

This is also not the first time Madrid have explored a move. Before Trent Alexander‑Arnold’s arrival, Dalot was reportedly on Los Blancos’ shortlist as they assessed long‑term options at right‑back.

With Dani Carvajal set to depart and Madrid seeking reinforcements in the position, Dalot’s versatility, experience and tactical discipline could once again make him an appealing target for the Spanish giants.

Will Man Utd sell Diogo Dalot this summer?

© Imago

However, whether United would entertain offers is far less clear.

Dalot is under contract until 2028 and has been heavily trusted by Carrick, indicating he remains an important part of the club’s long‑term plans.

At an estimated value of more than £30 million, there would undoubtedly be appeal from Madrid’s perspective, particularly given Mourinho’s long‑standing admiration for a player he personally brought to Old Trafford.

United’s stance, however, may ultimately hinge on wider squad planning. Dalot has not always been viewed as completely untouchable, and his ability to operate at right‑back, left‑back and in hybrid defensive roles naturally boosts his market value.

A sale could also generate meaningful funds should INEOS look to reinvest elsewhere.

Yet with the squad already expected to undergo significant changes this summer, and with defensive depth proving a recurring issue in recent seasons, allowing a reliable, versatile option to depart would not be a straightforward decision.

For now, this feels more like a situation to monitor than a move approaching completion, but Mourinho attempting to reunite with a player he once championed would make plenty of sense.

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