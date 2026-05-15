Man United head coach Michael Carrick addresses future as Red Devils 'propose initial two-year offer' with 44-year-old in line for permanent role

By Matt Law | 15 May 2026 13:41 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 13:43

Manchester United are reportedly proposing an initial offer to Michael Carrick to remain as head coach until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend until 2029.

The Red Devils have allegedly concluded that Carrick is the ideal candidate to take the job on a permanent basis this summer due to his strong work at the helm since arriving in January.

On Thursday, it is understood that Carrick's representatives had talks with Man United officials over the job at Old Trafford, and according to The Athletic, the 20-time English champions are set to propose a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The report claims that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the green light for a contract to be offered following advice from CEO Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox.

Under Carrick, Man United have secured a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, while they are in a very strong position to secure third in the Premier League table.

© Imago / News Images

Carrick 'offered' Man United contract until June 2028

Coaches Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion all also expected to sign new contracts due to their strong work alongside Carrick.

It is believed to be possible that an agreement could be reached before Man United take to the field for their final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Carrick, as expected, was asked about his future during Friday's press conference.

"I can't blame you for asking. There’s two games to go, apart from that there’s not much else to say, probably what you expect. The situation is pretty clear for us all. Same as in terms of preparing for the game," Carrick told reporters.

"It’s a unique football club, a special club. Immensely proud to have come back and been a part of it, to help as a supporter and ex-player, as a pure supporter caring about the club so much to be in a position to come back and help and move forward was important.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Carrick: 'Man United future will be decided pretty soon'

"To make a big step, and back in the Champions League is good, we’re happy with the work we’ve done so far.

"You’ve got to aim upwards. That’s the beauty of football, beauty of competition to achieve something and back it up, that’s the challenge.

"For the players, for the squad, for the whole group and football club we want to keep moving in a positive way and in the right direction. The closer you get to the top the less room for progress, but progress is what we’re aiming for.

"The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon, we knew that it was going to be towards the end of the season. Nothing has changed, there is no big swing on that. Whatever is beyond that is pretty close anyway."

Carrick has won 10, drawn three and lost two of his 15 Premier League matches since returning to Man United, who will finish the 2025-26 season with games against Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.