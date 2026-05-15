Preview: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 11:40 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 13:05

Aiming to conclude their Old Trafford campaign in style, Manchester United host in-form Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils' remarkable scoring sequence halted at the base of Sunderland last time out, whilst the Tricky Trees left it late to snatch a share of the spoils with Newcastle United.

Match preview

After finding the net in 23 consecutive Premier League contests, Manchester United failed to score in their goalless draw at Sunderland last weekend, when both Senne Lammens and Robin Roefs performed admirably to keep clean sheets.

Due to the Red Devils' rare blank in front of net at the Stadium of Light, playmaker Bruno Fernandes was unable to add to his 19 top-flight assists, with the Portugal international just one contribution away from equalling the division's all-time record.

Currently in the midst of a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1), Michael Carrick's side are sitting in third place in the Premier League standings, already guaranteed a place in the Champions League next term.

As a result, complacency could creep into the performance of the hosts versus Forest this weekend at Old Trafford, where Man Utd have lost just one of their final home league games in the past 18 seasons.

Losing just twice in his 15 matches at the helm, interim boss Carrick is leaving a strong impression as he seeks to land the Old Trafford gig on a full-time basis ahead of next term's highly-anticipated Champions League return.

Courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run to eight Premier League matches (W4 D4) - their longest such run in a league campaign since the 1995-96 term.

Further staking his claim for the spot alongside Declan Rice in England's World Cup midfield, Elliot Andersen produced a moment of magic to salvage a point at the City Ground versus the Magpies last time out.

Unbeaten domestically since the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on March 1, Vitor Pereira's side are mathematically safe from relegation, sitting seven points above 18th-placed West Ham United with two contests remaining.

Apart from their semi-final Europa League trip to Aston Villa on May 7, Forest have been exceptional on the road in recent times, winning each of their past three Premier League away matches by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.

After winning 3-2 at the Theatre of Dreams last season, the Tricky Trees are seeking back-to-back triumphs at the base of Man Utd, who have failed to win any of the past three clashes between the clubs.

Manchester United Premier League form:

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Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

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Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Missing Man Utd's past 23 Premier League matches, defender Matthijs de Ligt (back) is unavailable once again for Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

After scoring in consecutive contests against Brentford and Liverpool, Benjamin Sesko missed the Sunderland stalemate because of a shin problem.

Joshua Zirkzee is likely to retain his spot at the focal point of the hosts' attack should the Slovenian be out of action this weekend.

Forest have been plagued by injury woes in recent times, with key defenders Murillo (hamstring) and Ola Aina (knock) unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Suffering a nasty head injury during the win at Chelsea, Morgan Gibbs-White is training in a protective mask but could play a part at Old Trafford.

Focusing on more positive news, winger Dan Ndoye could make a return to the matchday squad, whilst midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has rejoined first-team training.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Yates, Anderson, Netz; Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

We say: Manchester United 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Damaged by Europa League heartbreak and an injury crisis, Nottingham Forest could be there for the taking at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With Fernandes hunting down the assist record, Manchester United should be motivated to record a convincing win this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.