Nottingham Forest predicted XI vs. Man Utd: Possible lineup for Premier League match

By Carter White | 15 May 2026 12:03

Nottingham Forest are set to make attacking alterations for the trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees struggled in the first half of the draw with Newcastle United, failing to test the Magpies' goal on the regular basis.

As a result, first-team regulars Chris Wood and Omari Hutchinson could return to Vitor Pereira's forward line at the Theatre of Dreams.

Training in a protective mask following a nasty-looking head injury, Morgan Gibbs-White could make the matchday squad this weekend.

In less positive news, both Murillo (hamstring) and Ola Aina (knock) remain sidelined, limiting the visitors' defence options.

Dan Ndoye and Ibrahim Sangare have returned to first-team training, providing a boost to the ranks of the Tricky Trees.

With Forest during their difficult Championship days, club captain Ryan Yates may partner Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Yates, Anderson, Netz; Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

>Click here to see how Manchester United could line up for this fixture

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest