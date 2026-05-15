Premier League Gameweek 37
Man Utd
May 17, 2026 12.30pm
Old Trafford
Nott'm Forest

Man Utd predicted XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Possible lineup for Premier League match

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Casemiro's Old Trafford farewell: Man Utd predicted XI vs. Forest
© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United are prepared to give Casemiro his Old Trafford farewell during Sunday's Premier League match versus Nottingham Forest.

The five-time Champions League winner has spent four seasons at the club and is set to leave at the end of the current campaign.

After missing the goalless draw at Sunderland due to a minor issue, the Brazilian has returned to training and should start on Sunday.

As a result, Mason Mount is expected to drop out of the XI, making room for Casemiro alongside youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Following their failure to net at the Stadium of Light, the Red Devils could opt for attacking alterations, with Bryan Mbeumo potentially replacing Amad Diallo on the right flank.

A shoo-in at the epicentre of United's attacking ambitions, Bruno Fernandes will be seeking a record-equalling 20th Premier League assist of the campaign.

Joshua Zirkee should keep his spot in the starting XI, however, Benjamin Sesko could play a part after sitting out of the Sunderland stalemate.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

>Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this fixture

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest:

 
 

 

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