Seamus Coleman’s Everton career in numbers as “remarkable” legend confirms exit

By Oliver Thomas | 15 May 2026 12:10 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 12:14

Seamus Coleman has announced that he will be leaving Everton when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a proud 17-year career with the Toffees.

The 37-year-old was brought to the blue side of Merseyside by manager David Moyes from Sligo Rovers back in 2009, and he has established himself as one of the club’s greatest-ever servants and captains.

Coleman has worn the armband at Everton since 2019, but he has struggled with injuries in recent years and has been limited to only three Premier League appearances this season – his only start in November lasting just 10 minutes due to injury.

The 79-cap Republic of Ireland international will move up to ninth in Everton's all-time appearances list, above fellow club legends Dixie Dean and Leon Osman, with 434 appearances in all competitions if he plays in Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Sunderland.

Coleman has made the “big decision” to depart Everton this summer when he will “focus on what's next for me and my family”.

A statement from Coleman released on Everton’s official website read: “After more than 17 years at this great football club, I've decided this season will be my last as a player here.

"Sixty grand, sixty grand Seamus Coleman, playing football the Everton way"

A thank you from the captain. ? pic.twitter.com/m5Ex2bSmFq — Everton (@Everton) May 15, 2026

“I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You've helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I've always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me. I live in the city – I see you all daily – and I’ve taken your love of the football club back into the dressing room to explain to the lads how much Everton means to the people.

“I also thank my managers, teammates and all the staff at Everton. They've seen me happy, sad, angry, emotional, but the greater cause has always been Everton Football Club. Thank you for making me a better captain and teammate. It’s an incredible football club with incredible people.

“Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what's next for me and my family. My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I've got a huge love for Ireland as well.

“The club have been unbelievable with me. They've offered me an opportunity to stay on at the football club. The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I'm going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer.”

Coleman added: “Coming over here as a 20-year-old from Sligo Rovers to a reserve team, I was just hoping to impress enough to get on the bench. To think I've gone on to make the most Premier League appearances for Everton and to become captain of this great football club – it was beyond my wildest dreams.

“This will always be my football club. I'm glad I've been here for so long that I can say I have a team that I will support for the rest of my life. My family, here and back in Ireland, are Evertonians for life. There's something special about that, knowing in the years to come we'll still always be supporting Everton.

“This will always be my club. Thank you for letting me be part of it for more than 17 years.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Coleman, who has earned his UEFA B License coaching badge which allow him to coach at amateur level and youth teams up to the age of 16, as well as serve as an assistant coach.

At the beginning of 2025 when Sean Dyche was sacked by Everton, Coleman and Leighton Baines took interim charge of the senior side for an FA Cup clash against Peterborough United.

“It’s virtually impossible to put into words what I think of Seamus Coleman and the impact he’s had at this club." 'A genuine privilege to watch remarkable Coleman grow as a player, a leader, and a man' “It’s virtually impossible to put into words what I think of Seamus Coleman and the impact he’s had at this Club."



David Moyes pays tribute to the skipper. ? — Everton (@Everton) May 15, 2026 Moyes, meanwhile, has paid tribute to Coleman's "remarkable" contribution at Everton, saying: “It’s virtually impossible to put into words what I think of Seamus Coleman and the impact he’s had at this club.

“To represent Everton at the highest level for 17 years is a remarkable achievement and, speaking as his manager over two spells, it has been a genuine privilege to watch him grow as a player, a leader, and a man. “I know it’s going to be incredibly difficult to replace the characteristics Seamus brings to this club. His influence behind the scenes is hard to measure and explain. He’s hugely respected by everyone, and we will miss his presence, on and off the pitch. “He deserves to have a special place in the club’s history, but also in the hearts of every Evertonian because he embodies everything this club stands for every time he pulls on the shirt. “I must also give huge credit to the people who were instrumental in bringing Seamus here in the first place. “To sign a player for £60,000 from Ireland, and to see him go on to make well over 400 appearances in the first-team, demonstrates just how important good recruitment is. “We wish Seamus all the very best in whatever he decides to do next, and he knows there will always be a place here for him if he chooses to return in the future.”